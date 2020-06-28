Snapdragon 875 driven gaming phones to push the envelope on charging speeds



Snapdragon 875 is Qualcomm's rumored upcoming flagship chip, which is expected to be a significant upgrade over the current Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Snapdragon 865 is manufactured on a 7nm process, while the forthcoming silicon will be made on 5nm, which would make it faster and more power-efficient. Further power conversion would be realized from the onboard X60 5G modem





The main selling point of the Q1 gaming mobile phone case next year is s875+100w±. At present, three of the four domestic game phone manufacturers are testing and promoting the commercialization of 100-watt fast charging. The large battery + super fast charging is too c.. (1/2) — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) June 27, 2020





Digital Chat Station claims that next year's gaming smartphones that will be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced chip will feature large batteries in addition to supporting fast charging. This sounds like a winning combination, since not only charging speeds will increase but also the battery capacity, enabling users to go longer without juicing up their phones.



Xiaomi has highlighted concerns with 100W fast charging



Xiaomi has also already demoed its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution , which replenishes a hefty 4,000mAh cell to 100 percent of its capacity in just 17 minutes.



Having said that, while 100W charging might look good on paper, in the long run, it might do your phone's battery more harm than good. OPPO has apparently acknowledged that its 40W quick charging tech degrades a battery much faster than 15W charging.



Xiaomi's VP Lu Weibing has also cautioned that super-fast charging has plenty of limitations including the aforementioned loss in capacity, implementation issues, sustainability problems, safety concerns, and compatibility qualms.



Extended gaming sessions already require a massive battery, which explains why the ASUS ROG PHONE II comes with a gargantuan 6,000mAh cell. Since the Snapdragon 875 will make 5G a standard feature, power draw will be higher, which perhaps explains why Chinese manufacturers are eager to churn out phones with larger batteries and faster charging speeds.



If the leak is accurate, the first of these devices should arrive in Q1 2021.