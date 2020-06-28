Android Games Qualcomm

Snapdragon 875 driven gaming phones to push the envelope on charging speeds

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 28, 2020, 3:38 PM
Snapdragon 875 driven gaming phones to push the envelope on charging speeds
Snapdragon 875-powered gaming smartphones will come with 100W fast charging, according to leaker Digital Chat Station.

Snapdragon 875 is Qualcomm's rumored upcoming flagship chip, which is expected to be a significant upgrade over the current Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Snapdragon 865 is manufactured on a 7nm process, while the forthcoming silicon will be made on 5nm, which would make it faster and more power-efficient. Further power conversion would be realized from the onboard X60 5G modem.



Digital Chat Station claims that next year's gaming smartphones that will be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced chip will feature large batteries in addition to supporting fast charging. This sounds like a winning combination, since not only charging speeds will increase but also the battery capacity, enabling users to go longer without juicing up their phones.

Xiaomi has highlighted concerns with 100W fast charging


Xiaomi has also already demoed its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution, which replenishes a hefty 4,000mAh cell to 100 percent of its capacity in just 17 minutes. 

Having said that, while 100W charging might look good on paper, in the long run, it might do your phone's battery more harm than good. OPPO has apparently acknowledged that its 40W quick charging tech degrades a battery much faster than 15W charging.

Xiaomi's VP Lu Weibing has also cautioned that super-fast charging has plenty of limitations including the aforementioned loss in capacity, implementation issues, sustainability problems, safety concerns, and compatibility qualms.

Extended gaming sessions already require a massive battery, which explains why the ASUS ROG PHONE II comes with a gargantuan 6,000mAh cell. Since the Snapdragon 875 will make 5G a standard feature, power draw will be higher, which perhaps explains why Chinese manufacturers are eager to churn out phones with larger batteries and faster charging speeds.

If the leak is accurate, the first of these devices should arrive in Q1 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Besides the EarPods, a major accessory might be missing from the 5G Apple iPhone 12 box
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless