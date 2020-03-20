Smart thermometer map is an early-warning system for coronavirus spread in the US

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 20, 2020, 9:24 AM
Smart thermometer map is an early-warning system for coronavirus spread in the US
As the health situation in the world is rapidly changing, many companies vow to help keep track of the pandemic. Google and Facebook are reportedly in talks with the US government for sharing location data from users’ smartphones to help keep the quarantine in place, while apps like Messenger, Snapchat, and WhatsApp launched various coronavirus-related information features for the public.



Smartphone thermometer manufacturer Kinsa decided to offer data gathered from its devices statewide in the form of a map, showing fever symptoms around the US, Android Central reports. The COVID-19 is associated with high body temperature and fever, but it is also worth pointing out that the outbreak overlaps with the annual flu season, resulting in the grim picture above.

Much more interesting is, however, the “Atypical Symptoms” option in the map, which matches the current situation to Kinsa’s own predictions, based on data gathered across the country in previous years. "This aggregated, anonymized dataset is rich in the information needed to know where and when illness is spreading in real-time, giving the right organizations the advance warning needed to stop outbreaks.," writes the company on its official website.



Even though there are some discrepancies with the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US at present, Kinsa’s map shows a strong correlation with another service, launched to show the pandemic spread in real-time - the interactive map from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) (shown below).



Data from personal thermometer readings can prove to be very useful and help both medical specialists and the Government get preliminary information about potential coronavirus clusters even before cases are reported.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless