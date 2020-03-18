WhatsApp, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, creates coronavirus info hub

Apps Coronavirus

Iskra Petrova
Mar 18, 2020, 2:57 PM
As we all know, social media platforms have been filled with misinformation regarding the current public health situation, and tech giants are striving to bring the situation under control. Now, WhatsApp is also joining in in the efforts to protect the public from coronavirus-related fake news and posts.

WhatsApp announced that it is opening an information hub, in partnership with the WHO, UNICEF and UNDP. The platform offers guidance, general information and tips in order to fight the spread of misleading rumors and panic over the situation. Additionally, it will also provide messaging hotlines, where people can text and most likely get guidance.

What’s more, the company has stated that they will be donating $1 million to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) in order to fight against misleading posts concerning the COVID-19. The company is urging people to ensure they are reading trusted knowledge sources and if they are unsure about something, not to forward it to help limit the spread of misinformation.

Additionally, the Fact-Checking Network will work on determining ways that misinformation spreads in WhatsApp and developing tools to detect and better moderate it, stated IFCN’s director, Baybars Orsek.

