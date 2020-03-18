WhatsApp, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, creates coronavirus info hub
What’s more, the company has stated that they will be donating $1 million to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) in order to fight against misleading posts concerning the COVID-19. The company is urging people to ensure they are reading trusted knowledge sources and if they are unsure about something, not to forward it to help limit the spread of misinformation.
Additionally, the Fact-Checking Network will work on determining ways that misinformation spreads in WhatsApp and developing tools to detect and better moderate it, stated IFCN’s director, Baybars Orsek.