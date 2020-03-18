Google

US government in talks with Facebook, Google to use smartphone location data in coronavirus tracking

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 18, 2020, 7:35 AM
US government in talks with Facebook, Google to use smartphone location data in coronavirus tracking
Tracking users’ data is a sensitive matter but in times of emergencies, safety is more important than privacy. The current health situation of a global pandemic has shown that many companies are willing to offer help in various ways, and now the US government has requested additional support. As reported by Android Authority, US officials are in talks with several technology companies, including Facebook and Google, about using smartphone location data to ensure people are following the quarantine rules.

In order not to violate any privacy laws, the location data must be anonymized and aggregated, so it can’t be tied to individuals, revealing their identities. There are certain ways this can be done, but studies have shown it’s not as easy as it sounds. Handing location data to the government will probably raise privacy concerns and won’t be a popular move with the general public.

However, if authorities can track and prevent large-scale gatherings of people in time, this can help contain the spread of the disease. Facebook didn’t confirm the involvement with the US government specifically, but issued an official statement on its news section: “In the coronavirus context, researchers and nonprofits can use the maps, which are built with aggregated and anonymized data that people opt in to share, to understand and help combat the spread of the virus”.

Meanwhile, Google told Washington Post, that the company is “exploring ways that aggregated anonymized location information could help in the fight against COVID-19. One example could be helping health authorities determine the impact of social distancing, similar to the way we show popular restaurant times and traffic patterns in Google Maps”, but stressed that any possible partnerships “would not involve sharing data about any individual’s location, movement, or contacts”.

We’ve reached out to both companies for comment and will keep you posted on any further updates.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless