Shady rumor says cheaper batteries used in iPhone 14 and 15 age more quickly
There was a little uproar over the state of the iPhone 14's battery a few months back, with reports saying that people were seeing the phone's battery degrade at a faster rate than what they were used to. While it's natural for lithium-ion batteries to age over time, what drew attention to the iPhone 14 was that it appeared to be losing its original capacity at a faster rate than previous models. Leaker @RGcloudS has a theory for why this could be happening.
The leaker claims that Apple has used cheaper batteries for the iPhone 14 and even the newly released iPhone 15 with lower charge cycles than previous variants.
@RGcloudS doesn't have an established track record when it comes to Apple leaks, so it's best to take this leak with a huge helping of salt.
The iPhone 14 Pro was Apple's first device with an always-on display, which could be one of the reasons behind the increased impact on the battery. Another reason could be that its screen is nearly twice as bright as the iPhone 13 Pro.
Still, it's hard to totally ignore all the complaints about the iPhone 14's battery health, considering the fact that most users didn't see a drop in maximum capacity until at least a couple of years of use with older models.
This implies that there might be some truth to @RGcloudS's claims who explains that it's hard to blame Apple, given most companies are engaged in cost-cutting of some sort. Others, such as Google, have raised prices.
At the end of the day, it's important to remember that problems get blown out of proportion sometimes on the internet. Apple says that iPhone batteries are designed to retain 80 percent of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles, so you don't need to start panicking the moment battery healthy drops below 100 percent.
As a battery degrades, the amount of charge it can hold also decreases, necessitating for it to be charged more often. If this is something that bothers you, iPhones have a feature called Optimized Battery Charging that improves the lifespan of batteries by preventing them from being charged beyond 80 percent in certain conditions.
