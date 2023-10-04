Shady rumor says cheaper batteries used in iPhone 14 and 15 age more quickly





iPhone 14 and even the newly released The leaker claims that Apple has used cheaper batteries for theand even the newly released iPhone 15 with lower charge cycles than previous variants.





@RGcloudS doesn't have an established track record when it comes to Apple leaks, so it's best to take this leak with a huge helping of salt.





The iPhone 14 Pro was Apple's first device with an always-on display, which could be one of the reasons behind the increased impact on the battery. Another reason could be that its screen is nearly twice as bright as the iPhone 13 Pro





Still, it's hard to totally ignore all the complaints about the iPhone 14 's battery health, considering the fact that most users didn't see a drop in maximum capacity until at least a couple of years of use with older models.





This implies that there might be some truth to @RGcloudS's claims who explains that it's hard to blame Apple, given most companies are engaged in cost-cutting of some sort. Others, such as Google, have raised prices





At the end of the day, it's important to remember that problems get blown out of proportion sometimes on the internet. Apple says that iPhone batteries are designed to retain 80 percent of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles, so you don't need to start panicking the moment battery healthy drops below 100 percent.



