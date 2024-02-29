Up Next:
In North America, the Pixel's Q4 market share tripled in 2023 from 2021
Shipments of Pixel handsets made up 3% of all phone shipments in North America during the fourth quarter of 2023. The data comes from Counterpoint Research which said that Apple had the largest market share on the continent during the final three months of last year with a massive 62% slice of the pie. Samsung was second with 18% followed by Motorola at 8%, and Google at 3%. T-Mobile's REVVL brand captured 2% of the North American market in Q4 tying with HMD.
Worldwide, Apple overtook Samsung in the fourth quarter as its shipments rose 2% while Samsung's declined 9%. The latter lost share to Apple in the premium segment of the industry, lost market share in the mid-tier segment to Xiaomi, and lost market share to Transsion in the entry-level segment of the phone manufacturing industry. Despite a tough fourth quarter, Samsung remained the top phone manufacturer worldwide for all of 2023.
Counterpoint's global market share tallies for the smartphone industry in 2023
Xiaomi had the best year-over-year increase in shipments during the fourth quarter at 23% to reach 40.7 million units shipped. The only top ten phone manufacturer to show a triple-digit increase in shipments during the quarter was Huawei. The Mate 60 series, powered by the 7nm Kirin 9000s 5G chipset, has been a big seller in China for the heavily sanctioned manufacturer.
The Pixel owned 3% of the smartphone market in North America during the fourth quarter of 2023
Meanwhile, 2023 was the best year yet for Google's Pixel line with 10 million units sold. And while that doesn't sound like much compared to the global numbers put up by Apple (234.6 million iPhone units shipped in 2023) and Samsung (226.6 million phones delivered in 2023), the latest Pixel models are always compared to the latest iPhone series and Galaxy S line. In 2021, the Pixel had a 1% slice of the North American smartphone market so at 3% one could say that Google is beginning to see its hard work pay off even though it has a long way to go.
Overall, 323.2 million smartphone units shipped worldwide during 2023. Fourth quarter shipments rose 7% year-over-year while sequentially shipments rose 8% from Q3 2023 to Q4 2023.
