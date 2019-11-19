Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)
When the Apple Watch Series 5 was released on September 20th, it meant the end of the line for the Apple Watch Series 4. The main difference between the two models is that the Series 5 timepiece features an always-on display. If you don't mind having to lift your wrist to activate the Apple Watch, you might want to know that the Series 4 model is on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379 by the big-box retailer, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) with a Space Gray aluminum case and a black sport strap can be yours for $329. That works out to a $50 or 13.2% savings.
And the Series 4 watch also features fall detection. Yes, this has also saved the lives of some users. This feature detects when someone wearing the timepiece suffers a fall. The watch taps the user, sounds an alarm, and asks whether he/she wants to call emergency services. If not, the alarm is dismissed. If the user does not respond to the prompt after a minute, the watch automatically calls emergency services and sends a message to the watch owner's emergency contacts; the message states that emergency services has been called and gives the user's location.
Those taking advantage of this deal will also get three free months of Apple Music, as long as they have never subscribed to the streaming music service before.
