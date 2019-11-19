Apple Deals Wearables

Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 19, 2019, 7:05 PM
Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)
When the Apple Watch Series 5 was released on September 20th, it meant the end of the line for the Apple Watch Series 4. The main difference between the two models is that the Series 5 timepiece features an always-on display. If you don't mind having to lift your wrist to activate the Apple Watch, you might want to know that the Series 4 model is on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379 by the big-box retailer, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) with a Space Gray aluminum case and a black sport strap can be yours for $329. That works out to a $50 or 13.2% savings.

The Apple Watch Series 4 not only features the heart-rate monitor that has been credited with saving several lives, but it also includes the electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor that tracks the user's heartbeat looking for abnormal rhythms. Here too, the Apple Watch has been a lifesaver since the ECG can tell users whether they have atrial fibrillation also known as arrhythmia. AFib can lead to heart disease, blood clots, stroke, and heart failure.

And the Series 4 watch also features fall detection. Yes, this has also saved the lives of some users. This feature detects when someone wearing the timepiece suffers a fall. The watch taps the user, sounds an alarm, and asks whether he/she wants to call emergency services. If not, the alarm is dismissed. If the user does not respond to the prompt after a minute, the watch automatically calls emergency services and sends a message to the watch owner's emergency contacts; the message states that emergency services has been called and gives the user's location.


Those taking advantage of this deal will also get three free months of Apple Music, as long as they have never subscribed to the streaming music service before.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$50
Save-50-bucks-on-the-Apple-Watch-series-4
Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)
-100%
metro-t-mobile-holiday-deal-two-free-phones-tablet
T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand can hook you up with two free phones and a tablet for the holidays
The-iPhone-XS-is-at-a-big-discount-on-Amazon-today
The iPhone XS is at a big discount on Amazon today
-$50
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-amazon-deal
Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a decent discount for the first time ever
amazon-deal-of-the-day-anker-chargers-cables
Expires in - 5h 47minAmazon is selling some of Anker's best chargers and cables at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
-40%
Get-40-off-an-Adobe-Creative-Cloud-subscription-with-this-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 1w 3dGet 40% off an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with this Black Friday deal

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 from being upset with Google
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.