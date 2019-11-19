Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)









And the Series 4 watch also features fall detection. Yes, this has also saved the lives of some users . This feature detects when someone wearing the timepiece suffers a fall. The watch taps the user, sounds an alarm, and asks whether he/she wants to call emergency services. If not, the alarm is dismissed. If the user does not respond to the prompt after a minute, the watch automatically calls emergency services and sends a message to the watch owner's emergency contacts; the message states that emergency services has been called and gives the user's location.









Those taking advantage of this deal will also get three free months of Apple Music, as long as they have never subscribed to the streaming music service before.

