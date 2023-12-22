Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 7 leak unveils more specs and pricing

Samsung
Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 7 leak unveils more specs and pricing
Samsung is gearing up not only for the launch of its flagship Galaxy S24 series set to hit the scene next month but also for the introduction of its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone, with rumors and leaks gaining momentum.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, the upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It will be priced at around $441 (€400) and include 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage space, confirming earlier speculations.


If the claim is accurate, the display size mirrors its predecessor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, maintaining a 6.6-inch screen. The $441 price point could be seen as reasonable for a rugged device, considering their typically higher costs due to enhanced durability and features.

Previous rumors suggest the phone will house a 4,000 mAh battery, offering a balanced capacity. The battery is expected to support 25W fast wired charging and may be removable. Additionally, the phone is rumored to boast an IP68 rating, indicating high resistance to dust and the ability to endure water immersion up to 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for up to 30 minutes.

Samsung's venture into the rugged smartphone market began in 2011 with the launch of the original Galaxy XCover. Over the years, Samsung has expanded its lineup, introducing new models with advanced features and capabilities.

In tandem with the rugged smartphone, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the next generation of its rugged tablets. The Galaxy Tab Active5 recently received FCC approval. These rugged devices from Samsung cater to individuals working outdoors in challenging environmental conditions.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless