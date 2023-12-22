Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 7 leak unveils more specs and pricing
Samsung is gearing up not only for the launch of its flagship Galaxy S24 series set to hit the scene next month but also for the introduction of its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone, with rumors and leaks gaining momentum.
According to tipster Roland Quandt, the upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It will be priced at around $441 (€400) and include 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage space, confirming earlier speculations.
Samsung's venture into the rugged smartphone market began in 2011 with the launch of the original Galaxy XCover. Over the years, Samsung has expanded its lineup, introducing new models with advanced features and capabilities.
In tandem with the rugged smartphone, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the next generation of its rugged tablets. The Galaxy Tab Active5 recently received FCC approval. These rugged devices from Samsung cater to individuals working outdoors in challenging environmental conditions.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 w/ 6.6in FHD+ screen, 6/128GB coming in at a sub 400 Euro price point, it seems. Def nice for a rugged device like this.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 22, 2023
If the claim is accurate, the display size mirrors its predecessor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, maintaining a 6.6-inch screen. The $441 price point could be seen as reasonable for a rugged device, considering their typically higher costs due to enhanced durability and features.
Previous rumors suggest the phone will house a 4,000 mAh battery, offering a balanced capacity. The battery is expected to support 25W fast wired charging and may be removable. Additionally, the phone is rumored to boast an IP68 rating, indicating high resistance to dust and the ability to endure water immersion up to 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for up to 30 minutes.
