Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 battery revealed, launch seems imminent
Samsung’s next rugged smartphone is expected to be officially introduced next year, but we already know a bunch of details about the unannounced Galaxy XCover 7.
Since the phone previously popped up at various regulatory entities and benchmark aggregators such as Bluetooth SIG, FCC, NBTC, and Geekbench, we know the phone will feature 5G and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.
The battery will feature 25W fast wired charging support and might be removable (via SamMobile). That’s about all the new info on the Galaxy XCover 7, but previous reports claim the phone will feature IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G design.
Although Samsung will be present at CES 2024 in early January, it’s unlikely that the company will introduce the Galaxy XCover 7 during the event, although not impossible.
Since the phone previously popped up at various regulatory entities and benchmark aggregators such as Bluetooth SIG, FCC, NBTC, and Geekbench, we know the phone will feature 5G and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.
Additional information about the Galaxy XCover 7 came in earlier this week, as the phone was spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission). According to the listing, the phone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which is neither big nor small.
The battery will feature 25W fast wired charging support and might be removable (via SamMobile). That’s about all the new info on the Galaxy XCover 7, but previous reports claim the phone will feature IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G design.
Not everyone is going to like this, but Samsung decided to include a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ inside, which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. No info on the amount of storage, but it’s safe to say the Galaxy XCover 7 will ship with Android 14 right out of the box.
Although Samsung will be present at CES 2024 in early January, it’s unlikely that the company will introduce the Galaxy XCover 7 during the event, although not impossible.
Things that are NOT allowed: