Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone is now even cheaper on Amazon

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A16, is now on sale on Amazon. The Android-powered handset might not be among the powerful smartphones on the market, but it surely does offer quite a lot of premium features for an exceptionally low price.

Typically, the 5G version of Galaxy A16 sells for around $200 outright, but for a limited time Amazon offers a $25 discount on the budget-friendly smartphone. Although not the biggest discount the Galaxy A16 was subjected to, it’s still a decent deal for those who don’t want to switch to a new carrier or sign up for a plan just to be able to get it for free.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

$25 off (13%)
Unlocked Android smartphone, US version, 2025.
Buy at Amazon


Both colors, Blue Black and Light Gray, are now on sale on Amazon, and the phone comes unlocked, so it can be used with any US carrier. Now, looking at the phone’s specs sheet, the Galaxy A16 5G is far from impressive, but if we add the price tag into the mix, it suddenly becomes a very appealing product.

By far the main selling point of the Galaxy A16 5G is the large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Review: Some improvements, but one red flag

Besides that, the phone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, something that not even Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagship offers. On the inside, the Galaxy A16 5G packs just 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1.5 TB via microSD). The US version of the phone uses Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, whereas other models also use MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 CPU.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is made of cheap plastic, but a solid case solves the issue | Image credit: PhoneArena

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy A16 5G doesn’t disappoint. The phone features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. It’s also worth noting that the phone comes with a 13-megapixel secondary camera for selfies.

Other highlights of the phone include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock functionality, and IP54 certification (dust protected and water splash resistant). The Galaxy A16 5G ships with Android 14 and will get six years of OS and security updates.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

