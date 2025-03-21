Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone is now even cheaper on Amazon
Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A16, is now on sale on Amazon. The Android-powered handset might not be among the powerful smartphones on the market, but it surely does offer quite a lot of premium features for an exceptionally low price.
Typically, the 5G version of Galaxy A16 sells for around $200 outright, but for a limited time Amazon offers a $25 discount on the budget-friendly smartphone. Although not the biggest discount the Galaxy A16 was subjected to, it’s still a decent deal for those who don’t want to switch to a new carrier or sign up for a plan just to be able to get it for free.
By far the main selling point of the Galaxy A16 5G is the large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, and 90 Hz refresh rate.
Besides that, the phone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, something that not even Samsung’s Galaxy S25 flagship offers. On the inside, the Galaxy A16 5G packs just 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 1.5 TB via microSD). The US version of the phone uses Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, whereas other models also use MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 CPU.
As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy A16 5G doesn’t disappoint. The phone features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. It’s also worth noting that the phone comes with a 13-megapixel secondary camera for selfies.
Other highlights of the phone include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock functionality, and IP54 certification (dust protected and water splash resistant). The Galaxy A16 5G ships with Android 14 and will get six years of OS and security updates.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is made of cheap plastic, but a solid case solves the issue | Image credit: PhoneArena
