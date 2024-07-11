Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has one hidden advantage over the competition





Motorola's new clamshell scores a lot of extra points for style, and it has bigger screens than the Galaxy Flip series, plus it offers faster charging and an impressive amount of accessories for free in the box.





But after spending some time with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , I have now changed my mind, and this change has everything to do with one improvement I did not expect would matter that much.





And it's the screen .





The Flip 6 might have a smaller cover screen and a smaller main screen, and it might have a crease that is more noticeable than the one on the Razr Plus , but all of that does not matter as much as one fundamental feature: brightness!





The Flip 6 gets dramatically brighter and colors on it look impressively vibrant and juicy, even when you take it under the bright sun on a hot summer day. And that remains a very important use case.









Motorola Razr Plus (2024) looks faint and dull in the same conditions, while previous Galaxy phones like the Flip 5 and even In comparison, the display on thelooks faint and dull in the same conditions, while previous Galaxy phones like the Flip 5 and even Galaxy S24 both overheated in a matter of moments and their brightness plummeted.









The Flip 6 remained extra bright for far longer, unbothered by the heat. After all, it is the screen that you are interacting with all the time, it's a fundamental component of the smartphone experience, so seeing that in person was a mind shift moment for me.





We have also run our in-depth display testing here in the lab, to try to put this experience into numbers, and these are the results we get.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Display Measurements:







Notice that we test the brightness level at 100% white, while official numbers from Samsung typically give a higher value tested at just 1% or 5% white level (effectively, a tiny white spot). So that is why the number we get is lower than the official 2,600 nits that Samsung quotes.

But as you can see, the Flip 6 is a huge improvement over both the Flip 5.

Interestingly, in the lab, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) scores on par with the Flip 6, but out in the sun, it was noticeably dimmer.

We have our full Galaxy Z Flip 6 review in the works and we will be investigating more about this and, of course, telling you a lot more about this superstar flip phone very soon, but we wanted to share this important tid-bit right away. Make sure to check back early next week for our final review.



