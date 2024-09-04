Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks and wireless charging specs get certified





Galaxy S24 +. Where has Samsung cut corners to achieve a price that will be $300 lower than said S24+? It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors or a deca-core Exynos 2400 , and offer a much larger screen size akin to the+. Where has Samsung cut corners to achieve a price that will be $300 lower than said S24+?





Well, the pixel density of the display, as usual, but not much more. Granted, at 4,600 mAh, the rumored battery capacity is slightly lower than the 4,900 mAh pack in the Galaxy S24 +, yet that one also comes with 1440p display, so the 1080p panel if the S24 FE will probably beat it in power frugality, making the tad smaller battery point moot.





The Galaxy S24 FE will also sport the charging speeds of the more expensive siblings in the S24 family. A recent regulatory certification revealed 25W charging speeds, which is rather slow for the standards of, say, Chinese phone makers, but par for the course with Samsung phones.





Galaxy S24 FE has been unearthed in the Wireless Power Consortium database by Thehas been unearthed in the Wireless Power Consortium database by 91Mobiles , too, revealing a render of its design, as well as its wireless charging speeds. At 15W maximum, it is again a far cry from Chinese phones that are already on 50W, but pretty standard for Samsung handsets, even the most expensive ones.





The Galaxy S24 + also offers 15W wireless charging, for instance, though its wired charging maxes out at 45W, so that's a second specification where it will be better than the S24 FE. Still, the upcoming 2024 Fan Edition phone of Samsung leaves very little to be desired from the following specs at what is said to start from a $599 price:





6.7" FHD+ 120Hz OLED display

Exynos 2400e chipset

50MP main/12MP Ultrawide/8MP zoom cameras

10MP selfie camera

128GB/256 GB storage

4,600mAh battery

25W wired, 15W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Android 14, One UI 6.1