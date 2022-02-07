Samsung tips the Galaxy S22 preorder credit as AT&T leaks the store displays

Samsung tips the Galaxy S22 preorder credit as AT&T leaks the store displays0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not only that, but Sаmsung itself leaked something arguably more important - the up to $200 Galaxy S22 series store credit - that those of you who reserve early will be receiving on top of their $50 bonus.
Adding it all up, as far as Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder bonuses go, those who reserved will get $250 in store credit, up to $700 in trade-in value for their older phone, and a free Galaxy Buds Pro pre-order gift pair. Not too shabby, and in line with what Samsung has been doing in terms of launch deals since the S20 series.