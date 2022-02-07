 Samsung tips the Galaxy S22 preorder credit as AT&T leaks the store displays - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
AT&T Samsung

Samsung tips the Galaxy S22 preorder credit as AT&T leaks the store displays

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung discloses the Galaxy S22 preorder credit as AT&T leaks the store displays
Carriers around the world, AT&T included, have begun putting up their Galaxy S22 posters and displays a few days earlier to prepare for the big launch and people have begun snapping those promotional materials for the world to see the final design. 

Not only that, but Sаmsung itself leaked something arguably more important - the up to $200 Galaxy S22 series store credit -  that those of you who reserve early will be receiving on top of their $50 bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Reserve the Galaxy S22+ w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

Reserve the Galaxy S22 w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Adding it all up, as far as Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder bonuses go, those who reserved will get $250 in store credit, up to $700 in trade-in value for their older phone, and a free Galaxy Buds Pro pre-order gift pair. Not too shabby, and in line with what Samsung has been doing in terms of launch deals since the S20 series.



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Motorola patents an inside-out flip phone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Motorola patents an inside-out flip phone
Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Galaxy S22 series home tags confirm a $1199 Galaxy S22 Ultra base price
Samsung has pulled the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G plug ahead of the S22 launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung has pulled the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G plug ahead of the S22 launch
Apple could be looking into acquiring Peloton to broaden its fitness initiatives
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple could be looking into acquiring Peloton to broaden its fitness initiatives
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors are here to hug that sweet curves
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors are here to hug that sweet curves
The best wired headphones you can buy – updated February 2022
by Rado Minkov,  3
The best wired headphones you can buy – updated February 2022
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless