Samsung tasks a Chinese factory with the Galaxy S25 'Paradigm' system boards

Samsung Processors
Galaxy S24 system board repair – Image credit: iFixit

Samsung is getting ready to announce the Galaxy S25 series and has already made up its mind regarding its final specs and design, and that decision came later than usual because it was mulling whether to use just a Snapdragon or also an Exynos processor, in order to keep costs in check.

Since you didn't have enough yield from its home real Exynos processor line, it went with the Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) chip for all Galaxy S25 models, but it took this approach with a heavy heart, since Qualcomm's processor is much more expensive.

It is, however, having more luck with the actual system board where the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 processor will be located. Samsung has tasked the motherboard production for all Galaxy S25 series units to the same Chinese factory that helped it craft its slimmest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung codenames the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra development the Paradigm Project, just as the S24 push was called Eureka internally. Whatever the name implies, Samsung will reportedly be using the services of FastPrint's PCB factory near Beijing to provide it with strong, thin, and flexible motherboards for the S25 series.

That is the same company that it used in order to slim down the Z Fold Special Editions internals, and make it much thinner than the Z Fold 6, too. FastPrint will be making the motherboard of Samsung's thinnest foldable phone in its PCB factory in Beijing, as it has experience in making slim system boards for Samsung's flagship phones.

Fastprint can make paper thin circuit boards
Fastprint can make paper thin circuit boards. | Image credit – FastPrint


While it may sound ironic that Samsung is resorting to a Chinese company to build its flagship phones, given that its global competitors hail from China, but there is more to the story. FastPrint has proven to be a reliable supplier of ultrathin and flexible circuit boards for Samsung. 

Moreover, its Beijing factory got acquired by Ibiden two years ago, and the Japanese offer the most advanced printed circuit board (PCB) technology where they deploy their flip chip and ball grid array technology prowess in order to create system boards with high added value for Samsung's flagship handsets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

