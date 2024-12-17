Samsung tasks a Chinese factory with the Galaxy S25 'Paradigm' system boards

Galaxy S24 system board repair – Image credit: iFixit









While it may sound ironic that Samsung is resorting to a Chinese company to build its flagship phones, given that its global competitors hail from China, but there is more to the story. FastPrint has proven to be a reliable supplier of ultrathin and flexible circuit boards for Samsung. That is the same company that it used in order to slim down the Z Fold Special Editions internals, and make it much thinner than the Z Fold 6 , too. FastPrint will be making the motherboard of Samsung's thinnestin its PCB factory in Beijing, as it has experience in making slim system boards for Samsung's flagship phones.While it may sound ironic that Samsung is resorting to a Chinese company to build its flagship phones, given that its global competitors hail from China, but there is more to the story. FastPrint has proven to be a reliable supplier of ultrathin and flexible circuit boards for Samsung.





Moreover, its Beijing factory got acquired by Ibiden two years ago, and the Japanese offer the most advanced printed circuit board (PCB) technology where they deploy their flip chip and ball grid array technology prowess in order to create system boards with high added value for Samsung's flagship handsets.