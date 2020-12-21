Samsung could release a sub-$200 5G smartphone next year

Alleged renders of the Galaxy A32 5G







A South Korean publication A South Korean publication reports that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy A22 5G in the second half of 2021 for 200,000 won (~$181). This would make it the company's most affordable 5G-ready handset.





The chaebol is reportedly going to employ the Joint Development Manufacturer (JDM) model for the production of the device. It already manufactures some of its phones using the Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) model under which the design and manufacturing process is outsourced. The method allows companies to save on development and labor costs.



JDM is kind of an extension to ODM, and it gives companies greater control over the process. Wingtech and Huaqin, which were previously Samsung's ODM partners, are going to manufacture the Galaxy A22.



Samsung is believed to have received negative feedback for ODM smartphones because of quality control issues and is now planning to switch entirely to JDM. Around 20 to 30 percent of the company's phones that were shipped this year were made using the JDM method apparently. ODM phones are expected to account for 10 percent of total shipments in 2020.





Galaxy A32 5G expected to arrive before the Galaxy A22 5G









The Galaxy A22 will be a successor to the LTE-only Galaxy A21 and it is seemingly meant for Asian markets. Before that, in the first half of 2021, the company is going to launch the Galaxy A32 5G





According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer , the Galaxy A32 5G will sport a 6.5-inch flat display with a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The phone is expected to have a flat rear panel and a plastic body. Leaked renders suggest the handset will have four cameras and it is rumored to come with a power-button-integrated fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



