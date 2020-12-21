Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung could release a sub-$200 5G smartphone next year

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 21, 2020, 4:08 PM
Samsung could release a sub-$200 5G smartphone next year
Alleged renders of the Galaxy A32 5G

Within two weeks of launch, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro became the world's most popular 5G smartphones, which means Samsung is no longer the dominant player in this segment. The company seems to be cooking up a new strategy to boost the sales of its 5G-enabled handsets.

A South Korean publication reports that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy A22 5G in the second half of 2021 for 200,000 won (~$181). This would make it the company's most affordable 5G-ready handset.

The chaebol is reportedly going to employ the Joint Development Manufacturer (JDM) model for the production of the device. It already manufactures some of its phones using the Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) model under which the design and manufacturing process is outsourced. The method allows companies to save on development and labor costs.

JDM is kind of an extension to ODM, and it gives companies greater control over the process. Wingtech and Huaqin, which were previously Samsung's ODM partners, are going to manufacture the Galaxy A22.

Samsung is believed to have received negative feedback for ODM smartphones because of quality control issues and is now planning to switch entirely to JDM. Around 20 to 30 percent of the company's phones that were shipped this year were made using the JDM method apparently. ODM phones are expected to account for 10 percent of total shipments in 2020.

Galaxy A32 5G expected to arrive before the Galaxy A22 5G



The Galaxy A22 will be a successor to the LTE-only Galaxy A21 and it is seemingly meant for Asian markets. Before that, in the first half of 2021, the company is going to launch the Galaxy A32 5G

According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Galaxy A32 5G will sport a 6.5-inch flat display with a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The phone is expected to have a flat rear panel and a plastic body. Leaked renders suggest the handset will have four cameras and it is rumored to come with a power-button-integrated fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung's midrange 5G phones like the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G have proven to be quite popular, and the company is now eyeing the entry-level category, which is currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

