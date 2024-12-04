Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Samsung may out cheaper Z Flip and a tri-folding phone to go again Apple's foldable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung may out cheaper Z Flip and a tri-folding phone to go again Apple's foldable
With the foldable phone market following the footsteps of the electric car industry in that early adopters have already gotten their fix, and the market is getting saturated and competitive, Samsung will reportedly shake things up to defend its market share.

First off, it is expected to release a second, cheaper Galaxy Z Flip next year, along with a Z Flip 7 with a larger screen and a Z Fold 7 resembling the Z Fold Special Edition that it just launched.

While most phone makers are ready to give up on clamshells due to low margins and overheating problems, reports storied display industry analyst Ross Young, Samsung will double down with a cheaper and more expensive Flip versions in 2025.

In addition, Ross says that the tri-folding Huawei Mate XT will have a direct competitor by "one other brand" (read: Samsung) come 2026 when Apple is also expected to release its first foldable phone.

This is why he predicts that it will be only in 2026 when the bendy handset industry will return to growth after a gloomy 2025 that will see their shipments slip despite the best efforts of Samsung and the Chinese juggernauts.

He pegs 2026 as a record year for foldable phone sales, with Samsung's tri-folding and other bendy phones, as well as Apple's foldable, pushing it to the whopping 30% growth that will continue unabated until 2029 at least.

This is not hard to fathom, as Samsung is usually following Apple's release plans closely, and has a direct answer ready as soon as Cupertino comes up with a new feature or form factor.

Apple will allegedly release a sub-8mm iPhone 17 Air next fall, and Samsung is said to preempt the 17 Plus replacement with a thin phone in the Galaxy S25 series itself, set for launch in the quarter before the slim iPhone 17 Air hits the shelves.

Video Thumbnail

A tri-folding Samsung phone has been long time in the making, too, and Samsung has demonstrated its abilities to make one on multiple occasions during various display expos, but what we are most interested in is the cheaper Z Flip that is set to arrive next year and bring the entry barrier to the world of foldable phones down.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless