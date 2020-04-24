Samsung Android

Samsung indirectly confirms Galaxy A51 5G’s European launch

by Anam Hamid
Apr 24, 2020, 2:03 PM
Earlier this month, Samsung extended its midrange 5G lineup with the new Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G. As you might already know, these were already available in LTE flavors. And now, Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy A51 5G is headed to Europe.
 

Galaxy A51 5G will likely be joined by the Galaxy A71 5G


As spotted by folks over at Galaxy Club, Samsung’s Switzerland website has been updated with listings for Galaxy A51 5G S-View cases in the colors black and white. They cost around $46. While the European price of the phone is not known, it costs $500 in the U.S, making it a lot more affordable than premium handsets with the next generation of cellular connectivity. If you are wondering, the LTE Galaxy A51 is priced at $400.
 
Now, if a Galaxy A51 5G accessory has already shown up on an official website, we can assume that its European launch is around the corner. In fact, we won’t be surprised if it is released alongside the Galaxy A71 5G in the continent. The A-series phones have already proven to be popular in Europe, thanks to their excellent value proposition and Samsung's brand perception.
 
Specifications wise, the Galaxy A51 5G is largely the same as its 4G variant, save for performance-centric upgrades such as the new Exynos 980 chip whose performance is comparable to that of the Snapdragon 765G. The SoC can support only sub-6GHz networks, and not the faster mmWave technology. But then again, adding mmWave capabilities would have resulted in a higher price, which is not Samsung’s goal with the A-series.
 
Instead, the aim is to capture an audience looking for an affordable, all-rounder phone without bells and whistles. Other than a new chipset, the phone also gets more RAM (6GB), which will make it faster. Other specs include a large 6.5-inch pinhole display, a hefty 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging, and a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor.



Related phones

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

