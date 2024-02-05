Samsung has suggestions for Galaxy S24 users who think camera is a downgrade





Scores of users have complained about the Galaxy S24 's camera on Scores of users have complained about the's camera on Samsung community boards and Reddit . According to them, the new phones produce lower-quality photos than their predecessor, with some going so far as to say that the new generation is a downgrade over the previous models.









Responding to the complaints, a Samsung moderator said the company is striving for more natural-looking photos with its new phones.

















The photos look softer and flatter, and this could be the reason why there are so many complaints about the camera.





Samsung has advised users to activate optimal shooting for each scene for better clarity. The company has also urged users to send it the photos they are not happy with for analysis.





The company has hinted that it will roll down a fix if 'deemed necessary.' This implies that it's hoping the camera will grow on you. Otherwise, if enough people complain, the South Korean giant will probably issue a software update for more sharper and vibrant photos, which is what many Samsung users are accustomed to.