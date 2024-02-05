Samsung has suggestions for Galaxy S24 users who think camera is a downgrade
The Galaxy S24 series is out now and while most users and reviewers are happy with the handsets, there have been some complaints too, which is natural for a new device. Some of the issues can be chalked down to bugs and some can be tied down to inherent problems with the hardware. Others, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra's muted screen and seemingly lower-quality photos are more a case of perception.
Scores of users have complained about the Galaxy S24's camera on Samsung community boards and Reddit. According to them, the new phones produce lower-quality photos than their predecessor, with some going so far as to say that the new generation is a downgrade over the previous models.
Really enjoying the phone so far - great battery, great screen, great speakers etc etc but man the camera is SUPER disappointing... Especially after all the hype from reviewers. Photos come out looking super overexposed, grainy and just downright poor quality." - Reddit user riodejaniro
Responding to the complaints, a Samsung moderator said the company is striving for more natural-looking photos with its new phones.
Although Samsung makes some of the best camera phones around, not everyone is a fan of its tendency to over-process photos. As we note in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, Samsung appears to have toned things down a bit for a more realistic and accurate look. That's the reason why the photos look different when compared to those produced by older generations.
The photos look softer and flatter, and this could be the reason why there are so many complaints about the camera.
Samsung has advised users to activate optimal shooting for each scene for better clarity. The company has also urged users to send it the photos they are not happy with for analysis.
The company has hinted that it will roll down a fix if 'deemed necessary.' This implies that it's hoping the camera will grow on you. Otherwise, if enough people complain, the South Korean giant will probably issue a software update for more sharper and vibrant photos, which is what many Samsung users are accustomed to.
