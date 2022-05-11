Samsung finally has a timeframe for Galaxy Watch 4 Google Assistant rollout





The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic were the first wearables to run Google and Samsung's jointly developed Wear OS platform. Thanks to the partnership, the watches come with Google's Play Store, which means consumers now have access to more apps. Sorely missing on the watches was Google Assistant, which some users believe is more useful than Samsung's Bixby.





After months of promises, a false alarm , and an ad , Samsung finally has a timeline for when Google Assistant will come to the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung says it's opening up its ecosystem even further by allowing Galaxy Watch 4 owners to download Google Assistant. Users will be able to benefit from faster and more natural voice interactions for quicker responses and they will also be able to control Spotify with Google Assistant.





Samsung also adds that even more Google apps and services will be optimized for its watches later this year. Samsung still doesn't have a concrete date and the summer timeframe isn't exactly helpful, given that summer officially starts in June and ends in September.





Samsung's next smartwatches are rumored to arrive in August, so it's possible that that's when we will see Google's Assistant on the South Korean giant's watches.



