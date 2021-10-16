Notification Center

Samsung Android Apps

One UI 4.0 beta includes brand new weather widget

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
One UI 4.0 beta includes brand new weather widget
Now that Samsung has released a One UI 4.0 beta update, based on Android 12, to Galaxy S21 series users in the U.S., Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, and the U.K., SamMobile has discovered a cool new weather widget that Sammy calls the Dynamic Weather Widget. One of the changes is the use of different background colors and animation to convey the current weather conditions.

When the widget shows a light blue background, it indicates that it is cloudy outside. A gray background means that there are thunderstorms in the area. The widget will also show you your current location, the last time that the widget was refreshed, and a button that can be used to manually update the information. The widget also uses the new loading animation that debuted with One UI 4.0.

Different sizes of the widget will be available so that users can customize the look. Speaking of One UI 4.0, it will include RAM Plus. This is a feature that uses unused ROM storage to create 4GB of additional, virtual RAM. One UI 4.0 will also include the theming engine from Android 12 that automatically matches the color of the UI with the color theme of the device's Wallpaper.

Samsung is also adding additional options for the microphone when making a video call. One mode powers your voice so that it can be heard through a noisy backdrop, and the accuracy of Samsung's QWERTY keyboard has supposedly been improved. As you might recall, the One UI interface was originally developed to make it easier for consumers to tap the buttons on a big and tall screen by dropping the elements to the bottom of the display.

