Samsung halts the OneUI 3.0 update for older flagships due to battery drain issues
Users on the Samsung Community pages reported that the “errors” manifest mainly as battery drainage of the Note 10 and Note 10+ devices after the update. Some Note 10 users also report app crashes and general instability of the system.
The OneUI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2, and their 5G variants are now indefinitely postponed. It’s not clear whether these issues will alter the release of the official OneUI 3 but since the errors affect only older flagships it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 series will get the new software on schedule. Older Samsung phones might be in for a longer wait.