Samsung Software updates

Samsung halts the OneUI 3.0 update for older flagships due to battery drain issues

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 17, 2020, 7:36 AM
Samsung halts the OneUI 3.0 update for older flagships due to battery drain issues
Samsung had already rolled out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 beta update to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 earlier this month. The company started updating the older generation flagships like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series but it seems there’s an issue with these devices.

According to a post on Samsung Community website (spotted by Tizenhelp), the Korean company has halted the rollout to “stabilize errors that have occurred since the beta launch on the Note 10 series.”



Users on the Samsung Community pages reported that the “errors” manifest mainly as battery drainage of the Note 10 and Note 10+ devices after the update. Some Note 10 users also report app crashes and general instability of the system.

The OneUI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2, and their 5G variants are now indefinitely postponed. It’s not clear whether these issues will alter the release of the official OneUI 3 but since the errors affect only older flagships it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 series will get the new software on schedule. Older Samsung phones might be in for a longer wait.

