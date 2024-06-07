Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will battle record number of foldable phone launches

foldable phone

In the grand scheme of things, however, various handset brands are expected to launch no less than 38models this year, up from 35 in 2023. Samsung alone is projected to sell 13 million foldable phones in 2024 after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6





Samsung will thus grab 48% market share of the foldable phone industry this year. It will be followed by Huawei with 28% and no less than 4 models among the top 10.





foldable phone models - Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and the Z Flip 5

Samsung is expected to have three of the top-sellingmodels -, Z Flip 6 and the Z Flip 5 - while the rest will go to Honor which is projected to end the year with 10% market share and two of the thinnest foldable handsets in the top 10 ranking.









In short, Samsung is no longer the only game in town when it comes to foldable phones , and Huawei is even currently surpassing its sales with 55% market share in H1. In the second half of the year, however, Samsung will catch up with the launch of its 2024 foldables, and will regain its top place for the year with 52% of the panel shipments.











foldable phones that are falling behind Chinese handsets in that respect, but also to placate Apple which demands a nearly invisible crease for its first Samsung is currently working on ironing out the crease of itsthat are falling behind Chinese handsets in that respect, but also to placate Apple which demands a nearly invisible crease for its first foldable iPhone whose form factor is not yet decided on.