Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will battle record number of foldable phone launches

By
0comments
Record number of foldable phone models set to launch as Samsung battles an onslaught
The foldable phone craze will continue in this year, it seems, as a record number of modules are predicted to launch in 2024. The foldable phone market share leadership will be intermittently held by both Samsung and Huawei, and the two will swap places between the first half and the second half of the year, reports DSCC.

In the grand scheme of things, however, various handset brands are expected to launch no less than 38 foldable phone models this year, up from 35 in 2023. Samsung alone is projected to sell 13 million foldable phones in 2024 after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

Samsung will thus grab 48% market share of the foldable phone industry this year. It will be followed by Huawei with 28% and no less than 4 models among the top 10. 

Samsung is expected to have three of the top-selling foldable phone models - Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and the Z Flip 5 - while the rest will go to Honor which is projected to end the year with 10% market share and two of the thinnest foldable handsets in the top 10 ranking.


In short, Samsung is no longer the only game in town when it comes to foldable phones, and Huawei is even currently surpassing its sales with 55% market share in H1. In the second half of the year, however, Samsung will catch up with the launch of its 2024 foldables, and will regain its top place for the year with 52% of the panel shipments.


Samsung is currently working on ironing out the crease of its foldable phones that are falling behind Chinese handsets in that respect, but also to placate Apple which demands a nearly invisible crease for its first foldable iPhone whose form factor is not yet decided on.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless