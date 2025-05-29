Samsung Galaxy users have wanted this alarm feature for years, and One UI 8 finally delivers

A look at how alarm groups work on One UI 8. | Images credit — Android Authority





Another improvement is the addition of alarm group widgets for the home screen. In, only individual alarms could be added as widgets, even if those alarms were already part of a group. That limited the usefulness of the feature, especially for people who relied on grouped alarms for daily tasks. Now, with One UI 8, you can add an entire alarm group to your home screen and toggle it on or off with just one tap.These changes won’t be the most talked-about part of the update, but they reflect Samsung’s efforts to improve the small things that matter in everyday use. By refining how alarm groups work, One UI 8 helps make managing multiple alarms feel less like a chore.As the beta continues, we’ll likely see more under-the-radar upgrades like this. For now, anyone who’s ever dealt with a cluttered alarm list might appreciate how One UI 8 is trying to clean things up.