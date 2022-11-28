Last chance to snag whooping discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, so if you missed the Black Friday discounts, this is your last chance to snag a good deal on whatever phone is on your wishlist. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is currently getting some decent Cyber Monday deals, but if you can afford to pay a bit more, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are both part of Amazon Cyber Monday promotion too.
The most expensive of the two, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, also gets the biggest discounts. Customers who decide to go for Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal will be able to save more than 40%, but only if they choose a certain model and size.
As some of you might already know, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes in both 256GB and 512GB versions. However, only the 256GB model in Phantom Green and Phantom Silver are 42% off, which means you’ll be saving no less than $750 on these foldable phones. The Phantom Black variant is just 33%, but it’s still a great deal.
Although customers who’d rather go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G won’t benefit from such massive discounts, savings of nearly 20% is still considered decent. Available in both 128GB and 256GB sizes, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is getting discounts of up to 19%.
However, regardless of the percentage, the total amount of savings remains the same: $175. Just don’t pick the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Phantom Black since this one is getting a rather small 12% discount (about $105). Keep in mind that these prices might change in the coming hours because that's what Amazon usually does during major sales events.
The same goes for the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which scores a massive 38% discount. The downside is that it’s only available in Phantom Black, but if you really want one, the traditional black color shouldn’t prevent you from scoring a great deal.
