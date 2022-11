Last chance to snag whooping discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

The same goes for the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which scores a massive 38% discount. The downside is that it’s only available in Phantom Black, but if you really want one, the traditional black color shouldn’t prevent you from scoring a great deal.



However, regardless of the percentage, the total amount of savings remains the same: $175. Just don’t pick the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Phantom Black since this one is getting a rather small 12% discount (about $105). Keep in mind that these prices might change in the coming hours because that's what Amazon usually does during major sales events. As some of you might already know, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes in both 256GB and 512GB versions. However, only the 256GB model in Phantom Green and Phantom Silver are 42% off, which means you’ll be saving no less than $750 on these foldable phones. The Phantom Black variant is just 33%, but it’s still a great deal.The same goes for the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which scores a massive 38% discount. The downside is that it’s only available in Phantom Black, but if you really want one, the traditional black color shouldn’t prevent you from scoring a great deal.Although customers who’d rather go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G won’t benefit from such massive discounts, savings of nearly 20% is still considered decent. Available in both 128GB and 256GB sizes, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is getting discounts of up to 19%.However, regardless of the percentage, the total amount of savings remains the same: $175. Just don’t pick the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Phantom Black since this one is getting a rather small 12% discount (about $105). Keep in mind that these prices might change in the coming hours because that's what Amazon usually does during major sales events.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, so if you missed the Black Friday discounts , this is your last chance to snag a good deal on whatever phone is on your wishlist. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is currently getting some decent Cyber Monday deals , but if you can afford to pay a bit more, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are both part of Amazon Cyber Monday promotion too.The most expensive of the two, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , also gets the biggest discounts. Customers who decide to go for Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal will be able to save more than 40%, but only if they choose a certain model and size.