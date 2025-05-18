Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?
New reports hint at titanium builds and missing hardware as Samsung prioritizes pocketability over power features.
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung's next foldables might be getting a serious durability boos without compromising on thinness. According to a new report from a Korean source, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone could both use titanium in their backplate design. This is different from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which uses titanium for its frame.
The goal seems clear. Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 the thinnest foldable phone yet. One way it's doing that is by removing the S Pen digitizer, which takes up space inside the device. That decision might not sit well with some fans, but it helps keep the phone slimmer and easier to carry.
There may be a long-term solution in the works, though. Samsung is reportedly developing a new type of OLED panel with HiDeep that can support stylus input without needing a built-in digitizer. It would work similarly to Apple’s approach, where the stylus itself has a small battery to help detect touch and pressure. It's not clear when this tech will be ready for Samsung's foldables, but it's something to watch.
Personally, I think we’re putting too much focus on making phones thinner. Most people just want their phones to last longer on a charge. That said, thinness does matter on foldables because of how they fit in your pocket. Ideally, Samsung could offer both better battery life and slimmer designs like its Chinese rivals are starting to pull off.
With titanium in play and a tri-fold possibly around the corner, we could be in for some big changes later this year. Let’s just hope Samsung finds the right balance.
This wouldn't be Samsung's first time using titanium in a foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition already featured a titanium backplate. Earlier models like the original Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2 used stainless steel, while the Z Fold 3 through to the Special Edition switched to carbon fiber. Titanium is tougher and lighter, but also more difficult to work with during production.
Thinness has become a huge factor for OEMs developing foldables. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In the bigger picture, Samsung seems to be playing catch-up with Chinese brands like Honor and Huawei. Their foldables are already thinner, pack bigger batteries, and charge faster. The Z Fold Special Edition made some progress in those areas, but there's still work to be done.
