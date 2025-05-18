Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?

New reports hint at titanium builds and missing hardware as Samsung prioritizes pocketability over power features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Image of an unfolded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung's next foldables might be getting a serious durability boos without compromising on thinness. According to a new report from a Korean source, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone could both use titanium in their backplate design. This is different from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which uses titanium for its frame.

This wouldn't be Samsung's first time using titanium in a foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition already featured a titanium backplate. Earlier models like the original Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2 used stainless steel, while the Z Fold 3 through to the Special Edition switched to carbon fiber. Titanium is tougher and lighter, but also more difficult to work with during production.

The goal seems clear. Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 the thinnest foldable phone yet. One way it's doing that is by removing the S Pen digitizer, which takes up space inside the device. That decision might not sit well with some fans, but it helps keep the phone slimmer and easier to carry.



There may be a long-term solution in the works, though. Samsung is reportedly developing a new type of OLED panel with HiDeep that can support stylus input without needing a built-in digitizer. It would work similarly to Apple’s approach, where the stylus itself has a small battery to help detect touch and pressure. It's not clear when this tech will be ready for Samsung's foldables, but it's something to watch.

In the bigger picture, Samsung seems to be playing catch-up with Chinese brands like Honor and Huawei. Their foldables are already thinner, pack bigger batteries, and charge faster. The Z Fold Special Edition made some progress in those areas, but there's still work to be done.

Personally, I think we’re putting too much focus on making phones thinner. Most people just want their phones to last longer on a charge. That said, thinness does matter on foldables because of how they fit in your pocket. Ideally, Samsung could offer both better battery life and slimmer designs like its Chinese rivals are starting to pull off.

With titanium in play and a tri-fold possibly around the corner, we could be in for some big changes later this year. Let’s just hope Samsung finds the right balance.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
