Galaxy Z Flip repair prices are out, much higher than the Motorola Razr
Now we have the answer as Samsung updated its Galaxy Repair Services page to include the most vulnerable parts of the new phone.
Here are the repair prices for the Galaxy Z Flip:
- Back panel: $99
- Flex Display Screen: $499
Before you reach for your pitchfork, we should tell you that there’s a small asterisk next to that three-digit price. When you check what that means you get the following:
So, basically all Z Flips (it’s not like they’ll sell any in 2021) could get a screen replacement on the cheap. Samsung doesn’t clarify what determines the eligibility for the lower price, but we’re guessing it depends on the type of damage and if it’s caused by the user or just premature wear and tear (and with these displays that’s very likely).
The price includes shipping to Samsung’s repair centers but if you’re going straight to a retail location instead, you might get a quote for a different price (unclear if higher or lower).
Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr repair cost comparison
Comparing the Z Flip to the Motorola Razr is inevitable and that continues with the repair prices for both devices. In the table below you can see how much the Razr’s screen repair costs as well as prices for other popular phones, including the Galaxy Fold.
|Phone
|Display repair or replacement price
|Back panel
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|$499
|$99
|Motorola Razr 2019
|$299
|-
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|$599
$139 (front screen)
|$99
|Galaxy Note 10+
|$279
|$99
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max
|$329
|$599
|OnePlus 7T
|$154 (part only, no labor)
|$31
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|$269
|$99
Despite the Razr's higher overall price, the Galaxy Flip Z beats it with a $200 margin when it comes to screen repairs. It seems like that screen that people are arguing if it's really glass or not, is quite expensive. The Galaxy Fold is still the champ with its massive internal display costing a whopping $599 to replace.
Hopefully, you won't need to repair any of the phones on that list because that's some serious cash no matter which one you have.
1 Comment
1. jecawah
Posts: 7; Member since: 6 min ago
posted on 4 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):