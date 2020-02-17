Galaxy Z Flip repair prices are out, much higher than the Motorola Razr

Here are the repair prices for the Galaxy Z Flip:

Back panel: $99

Flex Display Screen: $499

“If your Galaxy Z Flip was purchased before December 31, 2020, you may be eligible for a one-time special screen replacement price of $119.00.”

Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr repair cost comparison











Despite the Razr's higher overall price, the Galaxy Flip Z beats it with a $200 margin when it comes to screen repairs. It seems like that screen that people are Despite the Razr's higher overall price, the Galaxy Flip Z beats it with a $200 margin when it comes to screen repairs. It seems like that screen that people are arguing if it's really glass or not , is quite expensive. The Galaxy Fold is still the champ with its massive internal display costing a whopping $599 to replace.





Hopefully, you won't need to repair any of the phones on that list because that's some serious cash no matter which one you have.



