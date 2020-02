Galaxy Z Flip repair prices are out, much higher than the Motorola Razr

Here are the repair prices for the Galaxy Z Flip:

Back panel: $99

Flex Display Screen: $499

“If your Galaxy Z Flip was purchased before December 31, 2020, you may be eligible for a one-time special screen replacement price of $119.00.”

Despite the Razr's higher overall price, the Galaxy Flip Z beats it with a $200 margin when it comes to screen repairs. It seems like that screen that people are arguing if it's really glass or not, is quite expensive. The Galaxy Fold is still the champ with its massive internal display costing a whopping $599 to replace.





Hopefully, you won't need to repair any of the phones on that list because that's some serious cash no matter which one you have.





