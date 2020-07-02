Two more Samsung tablets are getting Android 10 updates
It was only recently that tablets like Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab S4 have been upgraded to Android 10. Today, we're happy to report that two more tablets join Samsung's ever-growing portfolio of Android 10 tablets: Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).
Spotted by SamMobile, these Android 10 updates are now rolling out to the LTE versions of these tablets. We can't confirm that Samsung included the new One UI 2.1 update, but chances are that Android 10 comes with a previous version of the UI since these tablets are positioned in the affordable tier.
On the bright side, both tablets are getting the most recent July security patch, as well as all the other new features and improvements that come with Android 10. If you own either of the two Samsung slates, you should be looking for firmware versions T515XXU4BTFK and P205DXU5BTFB.
If you didn't receive any notifications about the new update, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.