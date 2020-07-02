Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Two more Samsung tablets are getting Android 10 updates

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 02, 2020, 1:20 PM
When it comes to Android 10 updates, Samsung has been on a roll these past few months. A lot of the company's flagships and mid-range smartphones have been updated to Android 10, but few tablets received the same attention.

It was only recently that tablets like Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab S4 have been upgraded to Android 10. Today, we're happy to report that two more tablets join Samsung's ever-growing portfolio of Android 10 tablets: Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019).

Spotted by SamMobile, these Android 10 updates are now rolling out to the LTE versions of these tablets. We can't confirm that Samsung included the new One UI 2.1 update, but chances are that Android 10 comes with a previous version of the UI since these tablets are positioned in the affordable tier.

On the bright side, both tablets are getting the most recent July security patch, as well as all the other new features and improvements that come with Android 10. If you own either of the two Samsung slates, you should be looking for firmware versions T515XXU4BTFK and P205DXU5BTFB.

If you didn't receive any notifications about the new update, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.

Related phones

GALAXY Tab 10.1
Samsung GALAXY Tab 10.1 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 10.1 inches
    800 x 1280 pixels
  • Camera 3 MP (Single camera)
    2 MP front
  • Hardware
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB,
  • Battery 6800 mAh
  • OS Android 4.0.4
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 8.0 inches
    1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera (Single camera)
    2 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI

