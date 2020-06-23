Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e starts getting Android 10

Good news for all Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
owners out there: the long-awaited Android 10 update is already rolling out to their devices, SamMobile
reports. The update brings along the June 2020 security patch, and Samsung’s OneUI 2.1
. The rollout has started in the UK with other countries to follow shortly.
The update improves Dark Mode with darkened wallpapers, widgets and alarms, brings new animation transitions, and also enhances gesture navigation with the up/right/left/hold options now baked in the OS on a system level. Users will also get refreshed icons and colors, more emoji, improved camera app, Digital Wellbeing, and accessibility features like high-contrast and hearing aid. Some applications like Calculator, Samsung Health, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Internet need to be updated separately, though.
The OTA update might take some time to arrive in other regions, but if you’re a Galaxy Tab S5e
user from the UK, you should see the notification pop-up for the new software. The update is around 2GB in size, and you should back-up your important data before upgrading, as always. Make sure your Galaxy Tab S5e also has enough battery to receive the update safely.
