Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 owners are in for a nice surprise

By today's standards, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 is an old tablet. Launched two years ago, Samsung's, at one point, top-tier slate has already been updated to Android 9.0 Pie back in 2019. If you're still using one for your everyday tasks or entertainment, you'll be happy to know that Android 10 is on its way as well.Before you get your hopes too high, it's worth noting that Samsung has just started the Galaxy Tab S4 roll-out, so for the time being the update is available in select countries. Also, SamMobile reports that only the LTE-enabled version is getting the Android 10 update at the moment, although it's safe to assume that the Wi-Fi only model will be upgraded too.Currently, the update is deployed in France, so if you're located in this country and own a Galaxy Tab S4 LTE , you should be looking for firmware version T835XXU4CTF5. As far as the changes go, Android 10 comes with One UI 2.1 and a brand new June 2020 security patch.Aside from that, expect lots of other improvements and new features, including Digital Wellbeing, Music Share, Quick Share, enhanced Dark Mode, Improved Accessibility, and a lot more. Also, many of the stock apps that come pre-installed on the Galaxy Tab S4 have been updated with new features.