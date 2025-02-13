Samsung Galaxy S25 and Nomad eSIM are the perfect travel duo
Samsung’s newest Galaxy S25 phones are already out, and they are shaping up to be solid devices. Reviews are in and they are scoring quite well!
There’s a good reason to grab a Galaxy S25 as an everyday phone, but there’s a good argument to be made it’s a great pick for the frequent traveler.
- A great camera to capture all your memories
- A bright display to ensure visibility even under the summer sun. Added bonus for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with its excellent anti-reflection screen!
- A powerful chip for entertainment — either during a long trip or airport layover, you can keep yourself entertained with the latest and best games
Last but not least, it supports an eSIM together with the regular nano SIM. This is extremely convenient because you can keep your regular, carrier contract SIM card in your phone and grab an eSIM specifically for roaming. You can easily switch between the two to make use of any roaming provided by your carrier, or another service for countries that are not covered.
One such service is Nomad eSIM — having perfect plans for all travelers.
Nomad is an eSIM provider that understands the needs of different travelers such as digital nomads, business travelers, and even adventurers. . It specializes in giving you prepaid data-only plans, so you can stay in touch hassle-free.
Use code NOMGALAXY10 for 10% off Nomad eSIM data plans!
Why data-only? For starters, it’s easier and more affordable. In 2025, traditional phone calls are becoming rare — most communication happens online, even for voice calling which is now typically covered by WhatsApp.
Data is the backbone of modern communication. Especially when traveling abroad, there’s a time zone difference ensuring that asynchronous conversations are bound to happen. Plus, if you want to share photos and videos with loved ones back home, you’d be happier to have more data than a few minutes or texts on your plan.
Roaming that’s not included in your plan can cost something to the tune of $10 per day, while Nomad eSIM can cost you as low as $1.10 per GB. This is because Nomad plans are quite flexible — you can either pre-pay for a plan with lots of data for your entire stay, or you can pay for a Day Plan that gets you a specific amount of high-speed data per day (like 1 GB / day), and unlimited data at a slower 512 kbps rate afterward.
Additionally, Nomad’s Regional eSIM options can cover entire continents, in case you are doing a round trip and don’t see yourself staying in one spot for more than a couple of days! These come in packs for the entire EU, North America, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and more. Super adventurers can get the Global option and be covered everywhere Nomad reaches.
Nomad “believes in redundancy” — the company tries to provide more than one local network in each supported country. This is just to ensure that you have connectivity in some areas of the country, where some operators may have spotty coverage.
Nomad eSIM is easy to install on Galaxy S25
When using an eSIM, you don’t need to worry about ejecting or changing physical cards (or dropping and losing one, too!). eSIM is entirely digital and you add it to your phone via the Nomad app from the Play Store, with a free 500MB trial for 48 different destinations. Choose which plan you wish to purchase. After that’s complete, the eSIM installation process will begin.
Almost every step is automated, and for the ones that are not, you will see huge image prompts with step-by-step instructions on how to install Nomad eSIM on your new Galaxy S25!
