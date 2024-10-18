See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra corners won't be all that rounded

While our hopes and dreams about a drastic Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design change of the series have been flying high lately, a new leak depicting what could be the final Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra handset is now tossing these ideas up in the air.

Some schools reportedly going to round up the corners of the Galaxy S25 ultra significantly, not only to make the whole series design look more uniform, but also to address ergonomics complaints from the Ultra line owners who lamented the blocky feel and uncomfortable to hold shape.

A recently leaked trio of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra dummy units, of the molding type that case makers use to make their goods prior to a phone's release, shows that the big phone won't be all that much different from its predecessor the S24 Ultra, after all.


As can be seen in the image here, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sticks out like a sore thumb among the 2025 flagship series of the world's biggest phone maker, and not just on account of its size but also its shape compared to the Galaxy S25+ as seen in the video below.

Video credit – Xleaks7

It is blockier, with much wider corner radius than previously suggested and, while it has indeed moved in a more rounded and ergonomic direction with its corners, the difference with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is not night and day.

The rear design does seem different on account of the purported larger camera sensors, though, yet it is nothing earth-shattering in terms of visual changes. The sides are pretty flat and edgy, too, a far cry from comfortable to hold, but that is the design trend these days with many other brands, not just Samsung.


In short, while there will be some design movers and shakers in the S25 series to accommodate the different camera sensors, they’d stay largely similar to their predecessors, save for the S25 Ultra that will have slightly more rounded corners that would still be nothing to write home about.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

