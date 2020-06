Samsung to launch limited edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in July

Samsung has been trying to boost sales of its most recent flagships since their launch on the market. Besides lowering prices through limited deals and promotions, Samsung has been using one other marketing weapon that never fails to attract new buyers: new color options.The South Korean giant launched last month a brand new Galaxy S20+ color option in the United States – Aura Blue. Today, the company teased yet another Galaxy S20+ variant that will be introduced next month.The new so-called Mirror Purple Galaxy S20 + tipped by Max Weinbach will be launched alongside a pair of Galaxy Buds+ in the same color on July 9. The purple Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ are limited edition devices and a tribute to Korean Pop band BTS.The images that you see have been discovered in the newest Galaxy Buds+ plugin from the Google Play Store, which we've already reported about earlier today . One other important thing worth mentioning is that Samsung will open up pre-orders for the limited edition Galaxy S20+ on June 19.The Mirror Purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ will be initially launched in South Korea, but we know for certain they will be released across several European countries. We do not know if they will be available for purchase in the United States as well though.