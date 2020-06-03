Samsung Android

Samsung to launch limited edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in July

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 03, 2020, 4:43 PM
Samsung to launch limited edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in July
Samsung has been trying to boost sales of its most recent flagships since their launch on the market. Besides lowering prices through limited deals and promotions, Samsung has been using one other marketing weapon that never fails to attract new buyers: new color options.

The South Korean giant launched last month a brand new Galaxy S20+ color option in the United States – Aura Blue. Today, the company teased yet another Galaxy S20+ variant that will be introduced next month.

The new so-called Mirror Purple Galaxy S20+ tipped by Max Weinbach will be launched alongside a pair of Galaxy Buds+ in the same color on July 9. The purple Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ are limited edition devices and a tribute to Korean Pop band BTS.

The images that you see have been discovered in the newest Galaxy Buds+ plugin from the Google Play Store, which we've already reported about earlier today. One other important thing worth mentioning is that Samsung will open up pre-orders for the limited edition Galaxy S20+ on June 19.

The Mirror Purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ will be initially launched in South Korea, but we know for certain they will be released across several European countries. We do not know if they will be available for purchase in the United States as well though.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$848 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$910 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G could be happening after all
Popular stories
Google’s Android TV dongle Sabrina to take on Roku and Amazon Fire sticks, priced $80
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II goes up for pre-order for real: here's everything you need to know
Popular stories
Phones with fastest wireless charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless