Samsung to launch limited edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in July
The South Korean giant launched last month a brand new Galaxy S20+ color option in the United States – Aura Blue. Today, the company teased yet another Galaxy S20+ variant that will be introduced next month.
The images that you see have been discovered in the newest Galaxy Buds+ plugin from the Google Play Store, which we've already reported about earlier today. One other important thing worth mentioning is that Samsung will open up pre-orders for the limited edition Galaxy S20+ on June 19.
The Mirror Purple Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ will be initially launched in South Korea, but we know for certain they will be released across several European countries. We do not know if they will be available for purchase in the United States as well though.