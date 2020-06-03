Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ are getting new home screen widgets
As anyone can notice in the screenshot attached to the article, one of the widgets shows information about the battery (left / right earbud, and charging case), while the other lets users enabling Ambient Sound and lock the touchpad.
What's interesting about these widgets is that you can change the color between black and white, as well as the opacity. If you're using an Android 10 smartphone, you'll be pleased to know that the widgets can match the OS theme if you enable this option in the settings menu.
The rollout is probably going to take a few days, but those who didn't receive the new widgets can download the plugins from the Google Play Store, depending on what earphones they own, the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds+.