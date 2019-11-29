Galaxy S11's camera may turn night into day with a new sensor
Besides high-res photos, Samsung's 108MP sensor with Tetracell technology offers improved low-light performance, better highlights exposure for bright elements, even faster autofocus and enhanced HDR photography, nearing the perception of the human eye. Or so Samsung claims.
A Bright Night Sensor awaits on the Galaxy S11
That first part, however, where it states better low-light performance, really caught our attention, as usually this many pixels mean a lot of noise and cross-talk, all "features" that are detrimental to clean and sharp photos in the dusk. Samsung, however, is so certain that it may have overcome these downsides of ultrahigh resolution sensors, that it has just trademarked the Bright Night Sensor phrase in Europe, tips the team from LetsGoDigital.
After it did so with a Space Zoom trademark, we learned that the S11 could sport 10x optical/100x hybrid zoom levels, so we can't wait to hear more about the Bright Night abilities of what's shaping up to be Samsung's best mobile camera set in a while.
