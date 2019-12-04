Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The Galaxy S11 will reportedly introduce a huge video recording upgrade

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 04, 2019, 1:08 PM
Samsung Galaxy S11+ concept render based on CAD files

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series is shaping up to be pretty outstanding in several areas, although the cameras could be the highlight of the package. Today’s leak revolves around them and it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Incredible video recording enabled by amazing cameras


After references were found during an APK teardown of the One UI 2.0 Samsung Camera app and support was confirmed to be coming to the new Exynos 990 chipset, SamMobile has been able to “confirm” with its industry sources that support for 8K video recording is indeed coming to the Galaxy S11 series.

The upgraded video is probably going to be filmed at 30fps and will likely be made possible by the new 108-megapixel camera that Samsung’s reportedly developing for its next flagships. It’s believed the sensor will be almost twice the size of the Galaxy S10’s equivalent and default to 27-megapixel photos thanks to pixel binning technology.

If reports are to be believed, the sensor will also be accompanied by up to four other cameras on the premium Galaxy S11+. Leading the way looks set to be an upgraded ultra-wide-angle shooter and a dedicated Time-of-flight sensor for improved portrait photography. Also expected are two independent zoom cameras. The first will probably feature a telephoto lens that enables 2x optical zoom while the second should help Samsung compete with Huawei by incorporating a periscope-like lens capable of 5x optical zoom.

These two cameras will work alongside the Galaxy S11’s main one to produce even more impressive levels of zoom. Specifically, Samsung could enable up to 50x hybrid zoom and an astonishing 100x digital zoom as part of an upcoming feature that may be marketed as ‘Space Zoom.’ To compare, the industry benchmark currently stands at 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom thanks to the Huawei P30 Pro. These results are still incredibly but would ultimately pale in comparison to the rumored Galaxy S11+ levels.

Fast processors, big batteries, massive displays, and Android 10


For those of you that are more interested in the remaining specifications or the design, Samsung is expected to fit the Galaxy S11 series with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the United States. This means all versions of the phone will ship with 5G support as standard in the region. Internationally, the trio of phones will benefit from Samsung’s own Exynos 990. It’ll be coupled with a 5G modem inside the Galaxy S11+ but is likely to settle for the standard 4G LTE chip when placed in the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e.

A minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage should make their way into the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+, but the smaller and cheaper Galaxy S11e may have to settle for 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Whether microSD card support will be available on any of the devices is yet to be confirmed.

Before highlighting the different display sizes, it’s worth noting that the three smartphones are expected to ship with Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box. This software will run on a 6.4-inch panel on the Galaxy S11e, a 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S11, and a massive 6.9-inch display on the Galaxy S11+.

Helping you stay away from the annoying power bricks and cables will reportedly be a 4,000mAh inside the e-branded smartphone. The standard version and the Plus-sized option should include 4,500mAh and 4,800mAh cells respectively.

1 Comment

User123456789
1. User123456789

Posts: 1156; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Will Apple bring 4K30 HDR ?

posted on 52 min ago

