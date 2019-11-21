Samsung Android

Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack

Nov 21, 2019
The headlines are typically dominated by Samsung’s existing or upcoming flagship smartphones, but today’s story focuses on the South Korean brand’s next mid-range device – the Galaxy A71 – which has been visualized in a bunch of renders courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and CashKaro

A Galaxy Note 10-like display without the curved edges


Following in the footsteps of the premium Galaxy Note 10+, the upcoming Galaxy A71 will feature a massive 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display that pairs a centered punch hole with impressively thin bezels. Because of the smartphone’s mid-range positioning, though, Samsung is seemingly going to skip the curved edges.

If we compare the front of this device to that of its predecessor, the Galaxy A70, it’s fair to say that it doesn’t look that much different. After all, Samsung has simply replaced the U-shaped notch with a version that’s not attached to the top bezel. Turn the Galaxy A71 over, however, and it’s a completely different story.

The vertical camera setup that has graced most Galaxy A-branded phones this year is gone in favor of a much larger and wider rectangular module which incorporates an L-shaped layout for the sensors. Speaking of which, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A71 with four cameras in total and an LED flash. 

The physical aspect of this mid-range smartphone is completed by a USB-C port on the bottom that’s accompanied by a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a SIM card tray on the left, a volume rocker and power key on the right, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

User123456789
1. User123456789

Posts: 1116; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

I think this will be the design of rear panel used by s11 series.

