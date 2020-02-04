Accessories Samsung iOS Apps Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app gets released ahead of the official reveal

Feb 04, 2020, 8:06 PM
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11, along with the new Galaxy S20 series. The upcoming earphones are supposed to be better than the current model thanks to the additional 2 mics included, which should provide improved sound quality.

Before the Galaxy Buds+'s announcement, Samsung inadvertently (or not) released an app that allows users to connect them to their iPhones. The app is suggestively called Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and is now available for download via the App Store.

It's meant to enable iOS users to connect the earphones to their iPhones and update the Galaxy Buds+ whenever Samsung releases new software. We've also learned that the earbuds are compatible with iPhone 7 or later and iOS 10 or higher versions.

Samsung also mentions that this app is now compatible with the current Galaxy Buds model. We couldn't find a similar app in the Google Play Store, but we can safely assume there will be one available for download once the Galaxy Buds+ go official next week.

The Galaxy Buds+ are expected to cost 50% more than their predecessors, but Samsung will offer them for free to those who purchase one of the new Galaxy S20 flagships. Otherwise, you'll have to come up with around $200 for a pair.

Options

