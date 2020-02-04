Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app gets released ahead of the official reveal
It's meant to enable iOS users to connect the earphones to their iPhones and update the Galaxy Buds+ whenever Samsung releases new software. We've also learned that the earbuds are compatible with iPhone 7 or later and iOS 10 or higher versions.
Samsung also mentions that this app is now compatible with the current Galaxy Buds model. We couldn't find a similar app in the Google Play Store, but we can safely assume there will be one available for download once the Galaxy Buds+ go official next week.
The Galaxy Buds+ are expected to cost 50% more than their predecessors, but Samsung will offer them for free to those who purchase one of the new Galaxy S20 flagships. Otherwise, you'll have to come up with around $200 for a pair.
1 Comment
1. rinako
Posts: 5; Member since: 31 min ago
posted on 29 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):