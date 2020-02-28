Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked renders reveal triple camera, sleek design

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 28, 2020, 3:28 PM
Samsung has already launched a bunch of Galaxy A series smartphones in the first two months of the year, but the South Korean company has even more of those in the pipeline. We already told you about the Galaxy A11, the successor to the world's most popular budget phone, so let's talk about another mid-ranger that has been announced yet – the Galaxy A41.

A slightly downgraded version of the Galaxy A51, the unannounced Galaxy A41 is still an interesting phone. The pictures leaked by PriceBaba and @OnLeaks show off a triple camera and a quite large display with a waterdrop notch.

The main selling point of the Galaxy A41 is probably the 48-megapixel main camera, but the 6-inch display is quite impressive as well. There's no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but that doesn't mean the phone can't have one positioned under the display.

The Galaxy A41 isn't going to pack one of Samsung's Exynos chipsets nor one of Qualcomm's. Instead, it will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage.

Rumor has it Samsung Galaxy A41 will be powered by a large 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, but we have no clue about when it will be released and how much it will cost.

