Here's the successor to the world's most popular budget phone

Joshua Swingle
Feb 28, 2020, 1:40 PM
The budget Galaxy A10 was one of the best-selling smartphones worldwide last year. Now, Samsung is preparing a successor with several important upgrades both inside and out that will ensure it proves just as popular as the original.

A press render obtained by Android Headlines depicts the upcoming Galaxy A11. It features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display paired with a pretty large chin and a small punch hole for the 8-megapixel selfie sensor. 

One of Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7 series chipsets powers the budget device alongside a decent 3GB of RAM and a seriously impressive 128GB of expandable internal storage, although this detail hasn’t yet been confirmed yet.

The back of the phone is covered in a plastic panel that hides a massive 4,000mAh battery. It also houses a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor, an unspecified 5-megapixel camera, and what’s believed to be a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better bokeh. 

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy A11 in the United States after launch, although a specific date hasn’t been announced. If the Galaxy A10e’s availability is anything to go by, consumers can expect to find this smartphone on Boost Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Verizon, and T-Mobile, which should have merged with Sprint by the time of release.

