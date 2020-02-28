Here's the successor to the world's most popular budget phone
A press render obtained by Android Headlines depicts the upcoming Galaxy A11. It features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display paired with a pretty large chin and a small punch hole for the 8-megapixel selfie sensor.
One of Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7 series chipsets powers the budget device alongside a decent 3GB of RAM and a seriously impressive 128GB of expandable internal storage, although this detail hasn’t yet been confirmed yet.
The back of the phone is covered in a plastic panel that hides a massive 4,000mAh battery. It also houses a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor, an unspecified 5-megapixel camera, and what’s believed to be a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better bokeh.
Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy A11 in the United States after launch, although a specific date hasn’t been announced. If the Galaxy A10e’s availability is anything to go by, consumers can expect to find this smartphone on Boost Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Verizon, and T-Mobile, which should have merged with Sprint by the time of release.
