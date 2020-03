Samsung launches a better alternative to the Galaxy Buds+, the AKG N400 earbuds

Samsung has just revealed a better alternative to its Galaxy Buds+ , the AKG N400. These earbuds feature a couple of handful of improvements over the Galaxy Buds+, but they have a slightly higher price tag.As the title says, the new AKG N400 earbuds include active noise-canceling technology, unlike the Galaxy Buds+ which have received some sound quality improvements. Also, they are waterproof, which makes them even better than Samsung's Galaxy Buds+.According to Samsung, the AKG N400 earbuds offer up to 6 hours of battery life and only 5 when active noise-canceling is enabled. The good news is you can add 6 hours of playback time thanks to the charging case.More importantly, the AKG N400 feature support for Bixby, Siri, and Google Assistant , so that you can use voice commands. Finally, answering calls and adjusting the volume can be done easily from the right bud.The AKG N400 have been introduced in South Korea , but they'll probably be available for purchase worldwide at some point. We do know they are priced at around $190, about $40 more than the Galaxy Buds+, but a price that many are willing to pay to get the extra features. Also, they come in three different colors: black, silver and navy.