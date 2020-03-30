Samsung launches a better alternative to the Galaxy Buds+, the AKG N400 earbuds
According to Samsung, the AKG N400 earbuds offer up to 6 hours of battery life and only 5 when active noise-canceling is enabled. The good news is you can add 6 hours of playback time thanks to the charging case.
More importantly, the AKG N400 feature support for Bixby, Siri, and Google Assistant, so that you can use voice commands. Finally, answering calls and adjusting the volume can be done easily from the right bud.
The AKG N400 have been introduced in South Korea, but they'll probably be available for purchase worldwide at some point. We do know they are priced at around $190, about $40 more than the Galaxy Buds+, but a price that many are willing to pay to get the extra features. Also, they come in three different colors: black, silver and navy.