Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 25, 2020, 11:44 AM
Samsung starts production of an important Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G component
It wasn't that long ago when 4GB of memory was the standard for flagship Android smartphones. These days, it isn't unusual for a flagship to sport 12GB of memory and the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features 16GB of memory. Today, Samsung announced that it has started mass production of the mobile industry's first LPDDR5 DRAM package containing 16GB of memory. The package, used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is made up of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips all manufactured by Sammy's own foundry using its second-generation 10nm process.

According to Samsung, the new 16GB DRAM package will "lead the premium mobile memory market with added capacity that enables enhanced 5G and AI features including graphic-rich gaming and smart photography." The LPDDR5 DRAM packages transfer data at a rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mbps), 1.3x faster than the transfer rate of 4266Mbps achieved with Samsung's LPDDR4X DRAM packages. The 16GB LPDDR5 package provides a 20% energy savings and twice the capacity of an 8GB LPDDR4X system.

Samsung will release a new version of its 16GB DRAM package with a 17% faster transfer rate during the second half of the year


Cheol Choi, Samsung's senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, says, "Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers. With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers."


Samsung says that the industry's largest DRAM package provides twice the memory as the capacity found on many high-end laptops and gaming-focused PCs. And speaking of games, the LPDDR5 16GB DRAM package helps users experience a higher level of responsiveness and enjoy "ultra-high resolution graphics" when playing mobile games.

The manufacturer will improve the specs of this package during the second half of this year when it starts to manufacture the chips used for the 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM package with its third-generation 10nm process. This will bump the data transfer speed by 17% to 6400Mbps. For those unaware, the process number represents how many transistors can fit inside an integrated circuit (IC). The smaller the process number, the more transistors there are inside the IC; a chip with a higher number of transistors will usually provide faster performance using less energy. As a comparison, the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is produced by TSMC (the world's largest independent foundry) using its 7nm process. The A14 Bionic, which will be produced during the second half of this year, will be manufactured using the 5nm process.

Right now, Samsung and TSMC have roadmaps that take their chip manufacturing down to the 3nm process. To show you what the future might hold, consider that the 7nm Apple A13 Bionic SoC, produced by TSMC, carries roughly 8.5 billion transistors in each chip. The A14 Bionic, which will be produced using the 5nm process, will reportedly be stuffed with 15 billion transistors in each chipset.

To show how far Samsung and the mobile industry have come, the company included a chart that shows the history of its DRAM offerings that started in 2009 with the 256MB capacity package that was produced using a 50nm 1Gb DRAM chip featuring a data transfer rate of 400Mbps. By December 2014, Samsung was producing a 4GB capacity package that employed an LPDDR4 8Gb 20nm chip that transferred data at 3200Mbps.

Back in September of last year, Samsung produced a 12GB capacity DRAM package that used the LPDDR4X 24Gb DRAM chip made using the 10nm process. By the way, the LPDDR acronym stands for Low-Power Double Data Rate and as you might have guessed, LPDDR5 is faster and uses less energy than LPDDR4 chips.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

12 Comments

cheetah2k
Reply

10. cheetah2k

Posts: 2352; Member since: Jan 16, 2011

So better to wait for the phones released 2nd half of the year. This would be Asus Rog 3 and Oneplus 8T Pro :D

posted on yesterday, 7:55 PM

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

11. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 805; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

By that logic, you'll be waiting until the end of eternity.

posted on yesterday, 8:51 PM

jinghuiwee123
Reply

8. jinghuiwee123

Posts: 24; Member since: May 16, 2014

The 12/16GB ram for Ultra is in production already. What this article is about is that a New / Refined version of the current one with faster speed is coming later in the fall. So only the Note 20 / Fold 2 is gonna get it ( the faster 16gb ram )

posted on yesterday, 5:39 PM

pego99
Reply

5. pego99

Posts: 127; Member since: Aug 01, 2012

Another dumb post from someone on the left side of the IQ bell curve. If they are just starting production of a key ultra phone component how can they be shipping the phone next week?

posted on yesterday, 4:14 PM

Alcyone
Reply

2. Alcyone

Posts: 663; Member since: May 10, 2018

Maybe I'm tired and not comprehending this, but to me the math isn't adding up. "The package, used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is made up of eight 12Gb chips and four 8Gb chips". How does that equal 16GB of memory?

posted on yesterday, 1:41 PM

Numpty
Reply

4. Numpty

Posts: 1; Member since: yesterday

((8x12)+(4x8)) ÷ 8 = 16

posted on yesterday, 2:30 PM

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

9. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 805; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

A Gb or gigabit is 1/8 of a GB or gigabyte. People use them interchangeably, but they are different.

posted on yesterday, 7:35 PM

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

1. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 148; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Wait what? It's just now starting s20 component creation? This seems extremely hard to believe given the imminent drop of this phone.

posted on yesterday, 12:38 PM

JMartin22
Reply

3. JMartin22

Posts: 2429; Member since: Apr 30, 2013

I was thinking the same thing? Maybe it’s going to be an “enhanced” version of the phone? Kind of like how the S10+ 5G came out later.

posted on yesterday, 1:41 PM

hazard1
Reply

6. hazard1

Posts: 245; Member since: Feb 11, 2017

I looked at the title read the article and had the same question and response you did. Did I miss something?

posted on yesterday, 5:21 PM

jinghuiwee123
Reply

7. jinghuiwee123

Posts: 24; Member since: May 16, 2014

The 12/16GB ram for Ultra is in production already. What this article is about is that a New / Refined version of the current one with faster speed is coming later in the fall. So only the Note 20 / Fold 2 is gonna get it ( the faster 16gb ram )

posted on yesterday, 5:38 PM

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

12. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 148; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Boom - everything I needed in 1 succinct response.

posted on 5 hours ago

Latest Stories

