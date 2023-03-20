Repot indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple
Almost half a year has passed since the iPhone 14 lineup, one of the best phones to buy in 2023, made its debut last September. As with any major flagship launch, there was some degree of controversy, especially when it came to Apple’s decision to replace the iPhone 13 mini with an iPhone 14 Plus. Did the Cupertino company make the right decisions?

Apparently, the answer is ‘yes’. A recent report carried out by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) sheds light on the panel shipments for the iPhone 14 series which, by extension, can help us gauge the relative commercial success of the different models. The results are interesting to say the least.

First and foremost, the iPhone 14 lineup is (slightly) more popular than its predecessor, with a 2% increase in the number of year-on-year display shipments as of April. Secondly, and somewhat unsurprisingly, the results show us that the Pro iPhone models continue to outperform the vanilla ones, consolidating and building upon the established trend from previous years.

Furthermore, the report clarifies that the revenue from this year’s lineup is likely higher because Apple is selling even more of the high-end models, at the expense of the lower-end ones. For reference, the sales of the vanilla model are down by a whopping 36%, while those of the Pro and the Pro Max - up by 22% and 23% respectively.

Most interesting perhaps is the fact that the display shipments for the iPhone 14 Plus are up by 59%, in comparison to the ones for the iPhone 13 mini. This settles the “mini versus Plus” debate once and for all. Still, the iPhone 14 Plus remains the least popular iPhone 14 model.

The report also includes a rather gloomy forecast for the following months leading up to the iPhone 15 announcement. Nevertheless, given the results so far, it is safe to say that Apple’s latest iPhones are a success.
