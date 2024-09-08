Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
Up Next:
Apple is all set to unveil its first set of smartphones with AI baked in and while this will bring it on par with the top Android phone makers, buyers are wondering whether this would be an excuse for a price increase. After all, Samsung and Google also increased prices on their AI-powered premium phones and some reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will start at a higher price than the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple appears to have decided against that, according to the latest iPhone 16 leaks.
Gurman also expanded on an earlier report that said the Pro models would flaunt bezels that are 33 percent slimmer compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and has said that the thinness will be noticeable.
Another thing that users should expect to notice right away on the Pro models are battery life improvements, meaning you will probably be able to go even longer without a recharge as the iPhone 15 Pro is already one of the best phones around when it comes to battery life.
Gurman has put those rumors to rest by saying that he doesn't expect the iPhone 16 Pro to be pricier than the iPhone 15 Pro.
He has reiterated that today's Glowtime presentation will center around Apple Intelligence and the new A18 chip. The A18 chip will reportedly be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process and will be based on Arm's V9 architecture. Since most of the AI processing will be done on-device, a speedy new chip will ensure that the phones have enough horsepower to not crumble under the load.
Bloomberg'sMark Gurman dished out new info on the iPhone 16 series on X today. He expects the entire lineup to feature a touch-sensitive Capture button that will bring DSLR-like controls to the new iPhones.
Gurman also expanded on an earlier report that said the Pro models would flaunt bezels that are 33 percent slimmer compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and has said that the thinness will be noticeable.
Another thing that users should expect to notice right away on the Pro models are battery life improvements, meaning you will probably be able to go even longer without a recharge as the iPhone 15 Pro is already one of the best phones around when it comes to battery life.
Earlier rumors had suggested that the Pro models might cost more than the iPhone 15 Pro duo, which starts at $999. It was speculated that Apple would rely on the rumored higher base storage of 2556GB as a justification for a price hike.
Gurman has put those rumors to rest by saying that he doesn't expect the iPhone 16 Pro to be pricier than the iPhone 15 Pro.
He has reiterated that today's Glowtime presentation will center around Apple Intelligence and the new A18 chip. The A18 chip will reportedly be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process and will be based on Arm's V9 architecture. Since most of the AI processing will be done on-device, a speedy new chip will ensure that the phones have enough horsepower to not crumble under the load.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: