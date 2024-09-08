30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
Apple is all set to unveil its first set of smartphones with AI baked in and while this will bring it on par with the top Android phone makers, buyers are wondering whether this would be an excuse for a price increase. After all, Samsung and Google also increased prices on their AI-powered premium phones and some reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will start at a higher price than the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple appears to have decided against that, according to the latest iPhone 16 leaks.

Bloomberg'sMark Gurman dished out new info on the iPhone 16 series on X today. He expects the entire lineup to feature a touch-sensitive Capture button that will bring DSLR-like controls to the new iPhones.



Gurman also expanded on an earlier report that said the Pro models would flaunt bezels that are 33 percent slimmer compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and has said that the thinness will be noticeable.

Another thing that users should expect to notice right away on the Pro models are battery life improvements, meaning you will probably be able to go even longer without a recharge as the iPhone 15 Pro is already one of the best phones around when it comes to battery life.

Earlier rumors had suggested that the Pro models might cost more than the iPhone 15 Pro duo, which starts at $999. It was speculated that Apple would rely on the rumored higher base storage of 2556GB as a justification for a price hike.

Gurman has put those rumors to rest by saying that he doesn't expect the iPhone 16 Pro to be pricier than the iPhone 15 Pro.

He has reiterated that today's Glowtime presentation will center around Apple Intelligence and the new A18 chip. The A18 chip will reportedly be manufactured on TSMC's 3nm process and will be based on Arm's V9 architecture. Since most of the AI processing will be done on-device, a speedy new chip will ensure that the phones have enough horsepower to not crumble under the load.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

Late tweet from insider says Apple will unexpectedly not introduce this product Monday
Late tweet from insider says Apple will unexpectedly not introduce this product Monday
New iPhone 16 leak reveals the special speed boost underpinning the A18 chip
New iPhone 16 leak reveals the special speed boost underpinning the A18 chip
T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this
T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this
Insider explains why there won't be an iPhone supercycle this year
Insider explains why there won't be an iPhone supercycle this year
The no-compromise Pixel 8 Pro has never been cheaper at $375 off
The no-compromise Pixel 8 Pro has never been cheaper at $375 off
Macs and iPads might not be making the cut at tomorrow’s Apple event as AI takes center stage
Macs and iPads might not be making the cut at tomorrow’s Apple event as AI takes center stage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless