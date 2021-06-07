$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Jun 07, 2021, 8:55 AM
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
RedMagic has just announced that its RedMagic 6R gaming-oriented smartphone will be available in Europe and the US starting June 24th. This phone is similar to the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro, packing sold performance and a somewhat understated design as compared to most gaming phones.

RedMagic 6R pricing and availability


As for its cost, the RedMagic 6R will start at 499 EUR in Europe and 429 GBP in the UK, or 599 EUR and 519 GBP for its higher spec variant. From June 24th onwards it will be available to order via RedMagic's website.

More specifically, the phone will be sold in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, and the UK.

In addition, the RedMagic 6R will be coming to Canada and the United States too, starting at $499 for the base model and $599 for the higher spec variant.

RedMagic 6R specs



The base model of the RedMagic 6R will pack 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and come in a Cosmos color. The higher spec option will have 12 of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a Mercury color. Below is a more detailed specs list of the RedMagic 6R:

  • Display: 6.67 FHD+ OLED, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Rear camera: 64MP (IMX682) + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Design materials: Plastic back, metal frame
  • RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB  LPDDR5 RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB
  • Battery: 4200mAh, 30W charging

Aside from its impressive, large OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the phone also packs NFC, a headphone jack and two shoulder triggers akin to the AirTriggers of the Asus ROG Phone 5 series. In terms of software, the RedMagic 6R will run Android 11 with RedMagicOS 4.0 on top. It's also noteworthy that like most 2021 mid-rangers and flagships, the RedMagic 6R will be 5G-capable.

