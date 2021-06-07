The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
RedMagic 6R pricing and availability
More specifically, the phone will be sold in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, and the UK.
RedMagic 6R specs
The base model of the RedMagic 6R will pack 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and come in a Cosmos color. The higher spec option will have 12 of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a Mercury color. Below is a more detailed specs list of the RedMagic 6R:
- Display: 6.67 FHD+ OLED, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Rear camera: 64MP (IMX682) + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Design materials: Plastic back, metal frame
- RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB
- Battery: 4200mAh, 30W charging
Aside from its impressive, large OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the phone also packs NFC, a headphone jack and two shoulder triggers akin to the AirTriggers of the Asus ROG Phone 5 series. In terms of software, the RedMagic 6R will run Android 11 with RedMagicOS 4.0 on top. It's also noteworthy that like most 2021 mid-rangers and flagships, the RedMagic 6R will be 5G-capable.