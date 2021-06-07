The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US





RedMagic 6R pricing and availability





As for its cost, the RedMagic 6R will start at 499 EUR in Europe and 429 GBP in the UK, or 599 EUR and 519 GBP for its higher spec variant. From June 24th onwards it will be available to order via RedMagic's website





More specifically, the phone will be sold in the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, and the UK.





In addition, the RedMagic 6R will be coming to Canada and the United States too, starting at $499 for the base model and $599 for the higher spec variant.





RedMagic 6R specs









The base model of the RedMagic 6R will pack 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and come in a Cosmos color. The higher spec option will have 12 of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a Mercury color. Below is a more detailed specs list of the RedMagic 6R:





Display: 6.67 FHD+ OLED, 20:9, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Rear camera: 64MP (IMX682) + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Design materials: Plastic back, metal frame

RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Battery: 4200mAh, 30W charging





Aside from its impressive, large OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the phone also packs NFC, a headphone jack and two shoulder triggers akin to the AirTriggers of the Asus ROG Phone 5 series . In terms of software, the RedMagic 6R will run Android 11 with RedMagicOS 4.0 on top. It's also noteworthy that like most 2021 mid-rangers and flagships, the RedMagic 6R will be 5G-capable.





RedMagic has just announced that its RedMagic 6R gaming-oriented smartphone will be available in Europe and the US starting June 24th. This phone is similar to the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro, packing sold performance and a somewhat understated design as compared to most gaming phones.