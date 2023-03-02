Recent survey shows people are loving the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro
It has been almost half a year since the iPhone 14, one of the best phones to buy in 2023, made its debut. While we, generally, have a pretty good idea about consumers’ preferences when it comes to Apple’s latest flagship, there are still a number of missing bits of information.
One of them concerns the color options and, in particular, which shades are most popular amongst users. Luckily, a recent survey carried out by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) addresses this particular topic.
This year, Apple actually introduced 2 new color options - Deep Purple (which effectively replaced Sierra Blue) and Space Black, a darker version of the iconic Space Gray shade. Interestingly enough, the Golden hue is slightly more popular amongst ‘Pro’ users than the new Space Black one.
When it comes to the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, this year’s hero color (i.e. blue) is preferred by 27% of users, followed by Black with 26%. Red and Purple models (which is a more pinkish, lavender shade than the Deep Purple of the Pro models) account for 14% and 24% of sales respectively.
The report also includes data about Apple's less premium iPhones that are still directly purchasable (i.e. the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone SE 3). The color options for last year’s lineup rank as follows: Midnight (38%), Blue (23%), Pink (23%), Starlight (13%), Red (5%).
Apple’s entry-level option, most commonly comes in Midnight (62%), followed by Red (23%), with Starlight being the least popular shade, chosen by just 15% of users.
According to the results, 42% of ‘Pro’ users opted for this year’s exclusive color - Deep Purple. Traditionally, Apple’s ‘Pro’ iPhones come in 3 standard colors (Space Gray, Silver and Gold) with a wildcard hue at launch, and a mid-cycle shade released later down the road.
More specifically, 24% of users opted for a Gold iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, while 23% - for a Space Black unit. Silver is by far the least popular color option, coming in at just 11%.
