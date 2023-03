Recent survey shows people are loving the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro

It has been almost half a year since the iPhone 14 , one of the best phones to buy in 2023, made its debut. While we, generally, have a pretty good idea about consumers’ preferences when it comes to Apple’s latest flagship, there are still a number of missing bits of information.One of them concerns the color options and, in particular, which shades are most popular amongst users. Luckily, a recent survey carried out by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) addresses this particular topic.According to the results, 42% of ‘Pro’ users opted for this year’s exclusive color - Deep Purple. Traditionally, Apple’s ‘Pro’ iPhones come in 3 standard colors (Space Gray, Silver and Gold) with a wildcard hue at launch, and a mid-cycle shade released later down the road.This year, Apple actually introduced 2 new color options - Deep Purple (which effectively replaced Sierra Blue) and Space Black, a darker version of the iconic Space Gray shade. Interestingly enough, the Golden hue is slightly more popular amongst ‘Pro’ users than the new Space Black one.More specifically, 24% of users opted for a Gold iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max , while 23% - for a Space Black unit. Silver is by far the least popular color option, coming in at just 11%.When it comes to the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus , this year’s hero color (i.e. blue) is preferred by 27% of users, followed by Black with 26%. Red and Purple models (which is a more pinkish, lavender shade than the Deep Purple of the Pro models) account for 14% and 24% of sales respectively.The report also includes data about Apple's less premium iPhones that are still directly purchasable (i.e. the iPhone 13 , the iPhone 13 mini , and the iPhone SE 3 ). The color options for last year’s lineup rank as follows: Midnight (38%), Blue (23%), Pink (23%), Starlight (13%), Red (5%).Apple’s entry-level option, most commonly comes in Midnight (62%), followed by Red (23%), with Starlight being the least popular shade, chosen by just 15% of users.