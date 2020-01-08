Razer may not have a new phone yet, but it put out yet another mobile controller
Now, iPhone owners can get some Razer love, too.
What sets it apart from the previous two models is that it connects to the phone via a hardware connector. There will be two versions to buy — one with USB Type-C for Android devices and one with a Lightning connector for iPhones.
Console-grade controls
The Razer Kishi sports the full suite of buttons needed to play console games — two triggers, two shoulders, 4 pad buttons, a D-Pad, and two analogue sticks that can be pressed in. Obviously, it's not only ready to play your complex mobile games, but will also serve you well for cloud gaming or stream gaming... Once these become good enough services, that is.
The Kishi will be out some time in Q1 of 2020. As for price... we don't know. But Razer's other two controllers cost $150 and $100 respectively, so expect something in that range.
