Accessories

Razer may not have a new phone yet, but it put out yet another mobile controller

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Jan 08, 2020, 7:26 AM
Razer may not have a new phone yet, but it put out yet another mobile controller
The last time we had a phone come from gaming company Razer was back in late 2018 when it launched the blocky powerhouse that was the Razer Phone 2. We are still unsure whether the company gave up on making smartphones, but it's at least obvious that it hasn't given up on mobile gamers entirely.

Razer has just unveiled a new controller for mobile phones at CES 2020. And, for those of you keeping track, that's the third mobile controller that the company is about to sell. First we had the Raiju, which is a standard controller with an integrated phone mount. Then, we had the Junglecat, which comprises of two halves that attach to the two sides of the phone a-la Switch Joy Con. Both of these are Bluetooth controllers only and support Android and Windows, but no iOS.

Now, iPhone owners can get some Razer love, too.


The new controller is called the Razer Kishi. It has been developed in partnership with Gamevice and has that design where you plop the phone right in the middle, fusing the controller and phone into a makeshift gaming console.

What sets it apart from the previous two models is that it connects to the phone via a hardware connector. There will be two versions to buy — one with USB Type-C for Android devices and one with a Lightning connector for iPhones.

Console-grade controls


The Razer Kishi sports the full suite of buttons needed to play console games — two triggers, two shoulders, 4 pad buttons, a D-Pad, and two analogue sticks that can be pressed in. Obviously, it's not only ready to play your complex mobile games, but will also serve you well for cloud gaming or stream gaming... Once these become good enough services, that is.

The Kishi will be out some time in Q1 of 2020. As for price... we don't know. But Razer's other two controllers cost $150 and $100 respectively, so expect something in that range.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless