Razer launches universal gaming controller for Android phones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 10, 2020, 6:59 PM
When it comes to gaming accessories, Razer likes to cover all the bases. Keyboards, mice, headphones, controllers are just some of the gaming accessories that Razer pushes out on a monthly basis.

This time around Razer is targeting Android users who like to play on their phones. The brand-new Razer Kishi is an universal gaming controller for compatible devices running Android. The mobile accessory was initially revealed at CES 2020 back in January, and even took home two Best of CES awards.

The controller promises to offer exceptional precision and expanded controls thanks to the clickable analog thumbsticks, as well as the wide range of face and multi-function buttons. Not to mention that Kishi features and 8-way D-pad that lets players execute one-click action that wouldn't have been possible otherwise.

Design-wise, Razer Kishi looks very much like a Nintendo Switch, especially when you add the smartphone in the middle. Also, the controller comes with two analog triggers and two bumper buttons.

Razer Kishi supports a slew of Android smartphones and should offer a lag-free gameplay experience thanks to the direct USB-C connection compatibility. Here are some of the phones compatible with the Kishi: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy S10/S10+, Galaxy S20/S20+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+, Google Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3XL, Pixel 4/4XL, Razer Phone 1 and 2.

Razer Kishi for Android is now available for purchase for just $80 / €90 via Razer Store and Amazon. An iPhone version of the controller will be launched this summer.

