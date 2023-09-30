Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ appears online days before the official announcement
We already know Samsung plans to introduce the affordable Galaxy Tab A9 in India on October 5, but that might not be the only table the South Korean company plans to reveal next week.
A slightly beefier Galaxy Tab A9+ has just been spotted on Google Play Console (via MyFixGuide). Although the listing doesn’t reveal too much about its specs, at least we know it exists, and that it might be introduced along with the regular version.
In comparison, the standard Galaxy Tab A9 will be equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset and will feature a 1340 x 800 pixels resolution display.
There’s no mention of the battery or camera configuration, but the picture listed on the Google Play Console confirms both tablets will feature single main cameras and front-facing selfie snappers.
Of course, both will ship with Android 13 right out of the box, as mentioned in the listing. No information about price and availability has leaked yet, but all will be revealed on October 5, so it won’t be long now if you’re anxious to learn more about either of the two affordable tablets.
That said, the Google Play Console listing does confirm the Galaxy Tab A9+ will feature a 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution display, but there’s no information about the size of panel sadly. On the bright side, we’ve also learned that the tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
