Samsung's technically unannounced Galaxy Tab A9 is already available in Guatemala





With that in mind, you can probably imagine our surprise at seeing a brand-new member of the ever-expanding Galaxy family show up for the first time on one of the company's official websites in that region rather than the "usual suspects" like the US, India, Korea, Germany, or the UK.





It's currently unclear if the Galaxy Tab A9 was actually supposed to start selling in Guatemala today or not, but either way, you can purchase the mid-range Android slate at the time of this writing directly from Samsung in exchange for 1,499 Quetzals.





That equates to around 190 US dollars, which is not bad with 4G LTE connectivity on deck, as well as a respectable 4GB RAM count paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space. Of course, that may or may not be representative of how much the Tab A9 will cost stateside... if it ever reaches the land of the free and the home of the brave.













That hasn't happened yet for unknown reasons, but perhaps it will take place in the following hours. For the time being, we can rely on Samsung's Guatemalan website to reveal the unsurprising design and 15W charging capabilities of the Tab A9 in addition to the aforementioned 64GB storage and 4GB memory.





But that's not everything we know about this device, with leakers and tipsters like WinFuture's Roland Quandt previously disclosing the tablet's 8.7-inch screen size and 1340 x 800 pixel resolution, octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and lack of 5G support.





Apart from a 4G LTE-enabled model, the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A9 is obviously expected to come in a Wi-Fi-only variant as well, and the same goes for an 11-inch Tab A9 Plus device that's likely to look very similar while also targeting a budget-conscious audience with only a slightly higher price point.