Qualcomm partners with display maker BOE to offer in-screen fingerprint readers to more phones
Qualcomm is offering a 3D fingerprint scanner technology that only Samsung phones are using for now. By partnering with BOE, Qualcomm gets a bigger customer base. Additionally, handset companies will easily use the technology in their future smartphones.
The partnership is not only limited to smartphones, it also extends to VR/AR and smart home appliances. More devices, using Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint technology, are said to be announced in the second half of 2020.
Qualcomm’s sensor is different from other fingerprint technology that uses optical sensors to basically take a photo of your fingerprint as it uses sound waves to map ridges on the finger. The company declared the fingerprint scanner as a faster and more secure technology than other such implementations.