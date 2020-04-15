Display

Qualcomm partners with display maker BOE to offer in-screen fingerprint readers to more phones

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 15, 2020, 2:42 AM
Qualcomm partners with display maker BOE to offer in-screen fingerprint readers to more phones
We all like to enjoy bigger screens on smartphones and better security. Some smartphone vendors have already delivered in-screen fingerprint scanners, such are, for example, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones. Now, CNET reports that more phones are going to get in-screen fingerprint scanners as Qualcomm is now partnering with BOE, the world’s second largest OLED display manufacturer for flexible screens.

The China-based company is responsible for providing screen panels for foldable phones, such as Motorola Razr, as well as models from Oppo, Nubia and various other phone vendors. Huawei’s Mate XS also has a BOE-manufactured display.

Qualcomm is offering a 3D fingerprint scanner technology that only Samsung phones are using for now. By partnering with BOE, Qualcomm gets a bigger customer base. Additionally, handset companies will easily use the technology in their future smartphones.

The partnership is not only limited to smartphones, it also extends to VR/AR and smart home appliances. More devices, using Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint technology, are said to be announced in the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm’s sensor is different from other fingerprint technology that uses optical sensors to basically take a photo of your fingerprint as it uses sound waves to map ridges on the finger. The company declared the fingerprint scanner as a faster and more secure technology than other such implementations.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless