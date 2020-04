Qualcomm partners with display maker BOE to offer in-screen fingerprint readers to more phones

We all like to enjoy bigger screens on smartphones and better security. Some smartphone vendors have already delivered in-screen fingerprint scanners, such are, for example, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones. Now, CNET reports that more phones are going to get in-screen fingerprint scanners as Qualcomm is now partnering with BOE, the world’s second largest OLED display manufacturer for flexible screens.The China-based company is responsible for providing screen panels for foldable phones , such as Motorola Razr, as well as models from Oppo, Nubia and various other phone vendors. Huawei’s Mate XS also has a BOE-manufactured display.Qualcomm is offering a 3D fingerprint scanner technology that only Samsung phones are using for now. By partnering with BOE, Qualcomm gets a bigger customer base. Additionally, handset companies will easily use the technology in their future smartphones.The partnership is not only limited to smartphones, it also extends to VR/AR and smart home appliances. More devices, using Qualcomm’s in-screen fingerprint technology, are said to be announced in the second half of 2020.Qualcomm’s sensor is different from other fingerprint technology that uses optical sensors to basically take a photo of your fingerprint as it uses sound waves to map ridges on the finger. The company declared the fingerprint scanner as a faster and more secure technology than other such implementations.